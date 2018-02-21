DGAP-AFR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Bayer Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2018
German: http://www.geschaeftsbericht2017.bayer.de
English: http://www.annualreport2017.bayer.com

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2018
German: http://www.geschaeftsbericht2017.bayer.de/konzernabschluss/gewinn-und-verlustrechnung-bayer-konzern.html
English: http://www.annualreport2017.bayer.com/financial-statements/bayer-group-consolidated-income-statements.html














Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com





 
