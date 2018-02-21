DGAP-AFR: adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


21.02.2018 / 08:56


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


adidas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2018
German: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
English: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2018
German: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
English: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2018
German: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
English: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/














Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com





 
