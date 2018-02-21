DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: adidas AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





21.02.2018





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





adidas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2018

German: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/

English: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2018

German: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/

English: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2018

German: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/

English: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

