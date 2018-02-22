DGAP-Ad-hoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE names Max Conze as new CEO





21-Feb-2018 / 15:55 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Munich, February 21, 2018. The Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE appointed in today"s meeting Max Conze (48) as CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE effective June 1, 2018. He will succeed the long-time ProSiebenSat.1 CEO Thomas Ebeling (59) who leaves the Company on February 22, 2018. Until Max Conze will take up his post, Conrad Albert (50), Deputy CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, will serve as interim chairman from February 23 to May 31, 2018. In his last position, Max Conze was Chief Executive Officer at British technology group Dyson.







21-Feb-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

