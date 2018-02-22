DGAP-Adhoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE names Max Conze as new CEO
2018. február 21., szerda, 15:55
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Munich, February 21, 2018. The Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE appointed in today"s meeting Max Conze (48) as CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE effective June 1, 2018. He will succeed the long-time ProSiebenSat.1 CEO Thomas Ebeling (59) who leaves the Company on February 22, 2018. Until Max Conze will take up his post, Conrad Albert (50), Deputy CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, will serve as interim chairman from February 23 to May 31, 2018. In his last position, Max Conze was Chief Executive Officer at British technology group Dyson.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 9507-1463
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 9507-91463
|E-mail:
|Dirk.Voigtlaender@ProSiebenSat1.com
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|ISIN:
|DE000PSM7770
|WKN:
|777117
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
656435 21-Feb-2018 CET/CEST
