DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2017/2018 at a glance
2018. február 21., szerda, 16:58
DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 21 February 2018 Group figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2017/2018 (01/04/2017-31/12/2017):
Sales revenues amounted to EUR 8.4 million during the third quarter (01/10/2017-31/12/2017) of the fiscal year 2017/2018 (EUR 7.5 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the third quarter amounted to EUR 1.4 million (EUR 1.0 million in the same period of the previous year).
Please access report via following links:
Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 732 606 162
|Fax:
|+43 732 606 162--609
|E-mail:
|Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785407
|WKN:
|922985
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
