DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement





Fabasoft AG - figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2017/2018 at a glance





21.02.2018 / 16:58







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 21 February 2018 Group figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2017/2018 (01/04/2017-31/12/2017):



- Sales revenue: EUR 24.1 million (EUR 21.0 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2016/2017)



- EBITDA: EUR 5.3 million (EUR 3.2 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2016/2017)



- EBIT: EUR 4.0 million (EUR 2.0 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2016/2017)



- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 2.9 million (EUR 2.1 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2016/2017)



- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 25.6 million as of 31 December 2017 (EUR 14.5 million as of 31 December 2016)

Sales revenues amounted to EUR 8.4 million during the third quarter (01/10/2017-31/12/2017) of the fiscal year 2017/2018 (EUR 7.5 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the third quarter amounted to EUR 1.4 million (EUR 1.0 million in the same period of the previous year).

Please access report via following links:



German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2017_2018.pdf



English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2017_2018.pdf

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).