DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2017/2018 at a glance

2018. február 21., szerda, 16:58





DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement


Fabasoft AG - figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2017/2018 at a glance


21.02.2018 / 16:58



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 21 February 2018 Group figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2017/2018 (01/04/2017-31/12/2017):

- Sales revenue: EUR 24.1 million (EUR 21.0 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2016/2017)

- EBITDA: EUR 5.3 million (EUR 3.2 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2016/2017)

- EBIT: EUR 4.0 million (EUR 2.0 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2016/2017)

- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 2.9 million (EUR 2.1 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2016/2017)

- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 25.6 million as of 31 December 2017 (EUR 14.5 million as of 31 December 2016)



Sales revenues amounted to EUR 8.4 million during the third quarter (01/10/2017-31/12/2017) of the fiscal year 2017/2018 (EUR 7.5 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the third quarter amounted to EUR 1.4 million (EUR 1.0 million in the same period of the previous year).



Please access report via following links:

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2017_2018.pdf

English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2017_2018.pdf



Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code

FAAS.DE)

Linz, 21 February 2018

Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board

E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62















21.02.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4

4020 Linz

Austria
Phone: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162--609
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart





 
End of News DGAP News Service




656495  21.02.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=656495&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum