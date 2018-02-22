

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 21, 2018

Registration No. 333-



UNITED STATES



SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION



Washington, D.C. 20549



FORM S-8



Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

<TABLE_START>









Ohio

34-0183970

&#40;State or other jurisdiction

&#40;I.R.S. Employer

of incorporation or

organization&#41; Identification No.&#41;

<TABLE_START>



5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. Box 3077



North Canton, Ohio 44720-8077

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)



CEO Inducement Equity Awards



(Full title of the plan)



<TABLE_END>

<TABLE_START>



Jonathan B. Leiken, Esq.



Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. Box 3077



North Canton, Ohio 44720-8077

(Name and address of agent for service)



<TABLE_END>

<TABLE_START>



(330) 490-4000

(Telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)



<TABLE_END>

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer,

an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company

or emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated

filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging

growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

<TABLE_START>

Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐

Non-accelerated filer ☐ (Do not Smaller reporting company ☐

check if a smaller reporting company)

Emerging growth company ☐



<TABLE_END>

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has

elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any

new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section

7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐

<TABLE_START>





<TABLE_END>

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE



<TABLE_START>



















Title of

Amount to be



Proposed



Proposed maximum

Amount

of

securities







registered&#40;1&#41;

maximum



aggregate

registration

fee













to be





offering



offering





registered





price





price&#40;2&#41;







per





















share&#40;2&#41;





Common

612,266

$

15.50

$

9,490,123

$

1,181.53

Shares,



$1.25 par



value per



share



<TABLE_END>

<TABLE_START>



(1) Represents common shares, par value $1.25 per share

("Common Shares"),



of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Registrant"), issuable

upon









vesting, settlement or exercise of

restricted stock units, performance



units and stock options to be granted to

Gerrard Schmid on February



21, 2018 pursuant to the CEO Inducement

Award Agreement between the



Registrant and Mr. Schmid, to be dated

as of February 21, 2018



&#40;the





"Inducement Award Agreement"&#41;.

See "Explanatory Note" below.



Pursuant





to Rule 416 under the Securities Act of

1933, as amended &#40;the



"Securities Act"&#41;, this

Registration Statement also covers, in



addition to the number shown in the

table above, an indeterminate



number of such additional Common Shares

as may be issued or become



issuable pursuant to the anti-dilution

provisions of the Inducement



Award Agreement.



<TABLE_END>

<TABLE_START>



(2) Estimated solely for the purpose

of







calculating the amount of the



registration fee pursuant to Rule

457&#40;c&#41;





and &#40;h&#41;&#40;1&#41; under the

Securities Act,





based upon the average of the high and



low prices of the Common Shares as



reported by the New York Stock Exchange



on February 20, 2018, a date within five



business days prior to filing.

<TABLE_END>



EXPLANATORY NOTE

Pursuant to the Inducement Award Agreement, the Registrant plans to grant

108,945 restricted stock units, 192,049 stock options, and a maximum of

311,272 performance units to Mr. Schmid on February 21, 2018. This

Registration Statement registers the Common Shares issuable upon vesting,

settlement or exercise of such grants.

The foregoing grants are inducements material to Mr. Schmid"s acceptance of

employment as the Chief Executive Officer of the Registrant, and were

approved by the Registrant"s Board of Directors and the Compensation

Committee thereof. Such grants are in reliance on New York Stock Exchange

("NYSE") Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08, which exempts certain

inducement equity grants from the general requirement of the NYSE rules

that equity-based compensation plans and arrangements be approved by

stockholders.

PART I



INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE SECTION 10(a) PROSPECTUS

Item 1. Plan Information.



The information required by Item 1 will be included in documents sent or

given to participants in the plan covered by this Registration Statement

pursuant to Rule 428(b)(1) under the Securities Act.

Item 2. Registrant Information and Employee Plan Annual Information.

The information required by Item 2 will be included in documents sent or

given to participants in the plan covered by this Registration Statement

pursuant to Rule 428(b)(1) under the Securities Act.

PART II



INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT

Item 3. Incorporation of Documents by Reference.

The following documents previously filed by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

(the "Registrant") with the Securities and Exchange Commission

(the



"Commission") are incorporated herein by reference:

(a) The Registrant"s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year

ended



December 31, 2016;



(b) The Registrant"s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the

quarterly



periods ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2017;

(c) The Registrant"s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed on February

13,



2017, February 17, 2017, February 21, 2017, April 24, 2017, April 28, 2017,

May 9, 2017, October 31, 2017, December 13, 2017, and February 6, 2018;

and



(d) The description of the Registrant"s Common Shares contained in

the



Registrant"s Current Report on Form 8-K (Commission File No.

001-04879),



filed with the Commission on February 21, 2018, and all amendments and

reports filed with the Commission for the purpose of updating such

description; other than the portions of such documents that by statute

or



rule, designation in such documents or otherwise are not deemed to be filed

with the Commission or are not required to be incorporated by reference.

Until the Registrant files a post-effective amendment to this Registration

Statement indicating that all securities offered have been sold, or

deregistering all securities then remaining unsold, all documents

subsequently filed by the Registrant pursuant to Sections 13(a),

13(c), 14



and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 shall be deemed to

be



incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement and to be part

of this Registration Statement from the date of filing such documents,

other than the portions of such documents that by statute or rule,

designation in such documents or otherwise are not deemed to be filed with

the Commission or are not required to be incorporated by reference. Any

statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated

by reference into this Registration Statement shall be deemed to be

modified or superseded for purposes of this Registration Statement to the

extent that a statement contained herein or in any other subsequently filed

document that also is or is deemed to be incorporated by reference into

this Registration Statement modifies or supersedes such statement. Any

statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so

modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this Registration

Statement.

Item 4. Description of Securities.



Not applicable.

Item 5. Interests of Named Experts and Counsel.

The legality of the Common Shares being offered by this Registration

Statement has been passed upon for the Registrant by Mr. Jonathan B.

Leiken. Mr. Leiken is the Registrant"s Senior Vice President, Chief Legal

Officer and Secretary. Mr. Leiken participates in compensation plans of the

Registrant. As of February 21, 2018, Mr. Leiken held 14,921 Common Shares

and had outstanding awards under the Registrant"s equity compensation plans

with respect to a target number of 180,675 Common Shares.

Item 6. Indemnification of Directors and Officers.

The general effect of the Registrant"s code of regulations is to provide

for the indemnification of its directors, officers and employees to the

full extent permitted by applicable law, except that such indemnity shall

not extend to any matters as to which any director, officer or employee

shall be finally adjudged, in any action, suit or proceeding, to be liable

for negligence or misconduct in the performance of duties as such director

or officer, nor to any settlement made without judgment, unless it be

determined by the board of directors that he was not guilty of such

negligence or misconduct.

Section 1701.13 of the Ohio Revised Code (the "ORC"), generally

permits



indemnification of any director, officer or employee with respect to any

proceeding against any such person provided that: (a) such person

acted in



good faith, (b) such person reasonably believed that the conduct

was in or



not opposed to the best interests of the corporation, and (c) in

the case



of criminal proceedings, such person had no reasonable cause to believe

that the conduct was unlawful. Indemnification may be made against expenses

(including attorneys" fees), judgments, fines and settlements

actually and



reasonably incurred by such person in connection with the proceeding;

provided, however, that if the proceeding is one by or in the right of the

corporation, indemnification may be made only against reasonable expenses

(including attorneys" fees) and may not be made with respect to any

proceeding in which the director, officer or employee has been adjudged to

be liable to the corporation, except to the extent that the court in which

the proceeding was brought shall determine, upon application, that such

person is, in view of all the circumstances, entitled to indemnity for such

expenses as the court shall deem proper. The termination of any proceeding

by judgment, order, settlement, conviction or upon a plea of nolo

contendere or its equivalent does not, of itself, create a presumption that

the director, officer or employee did not meet the standard of conduct

required for indemnification to be permitted.

Section 1701.13 of the ORC further provides that indemnification thereunder

may not be made by the corporation unless authorized after a determination

has been made that such indemnification is proper, with that determination

to be made (a) by the board of directors by a majority vote of a

quorum



consisting of directors not parties to the proceedings; (b) if

such a



quorum is not obtainable, or, even if obtainable, but a quorum of

disinterested directors so directs, by independent legal counsel in a

written opinion; (c) by the shareholders; or (d) by

the court in which the



proceeding was brought.

Finally, Section 1701.13 of the ORC provides that indemnification or

advancement of expense provided by that Section is not exclusive of any

other rights to which those seeking indemnification may be entitled under

the articles of incorporation or code of regulations or any agreement, vote

of shareholders or disinterested directors or otherwise.

The Registrant maintains insurance on behalf of any person who is or was a

director or officer against any loss arising from any claim asserted

against him in any such capacity, subject to certain exclusions. The

Registrant also maintains fiduciary liability insurance on behalf of any

person involved in the management or administration of any employee benefit

plan maintained by the Registrant.

Item 7. Exemption from Registration Claimed.

Not applicable.

Item 8. Exhibits.



The Exhibits to this Registration Statement are listed in the accompanying

Exhibit Index, which Exhibit Index is incorporated herein by this

reference.

Item 9. Undertakings.



The undersigned Registrant hereby undertakes:

(1) To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being

made, a



post-effective amendment to this registration statement:

(i) To include any prospectus required by section

10(a)(3) of the



Securities Act of 1933;

(ii) To reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising

after the



effective date of the registration statement (or the most recent posteffective

amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate,

represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the

registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or

decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of

securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any

deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range

may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Commission

pursuant to Rule 424(b) (§230.424(b) of this

chapter) if, in the aggregate,



the changes in volume and price represent no more than 20% change in the

maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the "Calculation of

Registration Fee" table in the effective registration statement.

(iii) To include any material information with respect to the plan

of



distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any

material change to such information in the registration statement;

Provided, however, that paragraphs (1)(i) and

(1)(ii) of this section do

not apply if the registration statement is on Form S-8, and the information

required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs

is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the Commission by the

Registrant pursuant to section 13 or section 15(d) of the

Securities



Exchange Act of 1934 that are incorporated by reference in the registration

statement.

(2) That, for the purpose of determining any liability under

the



Securities Act of 1933, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed

to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered

therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed

to be the initial bona fide offering thereof.

(3) To remove from registration by means of a post-effective

amendment



any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the

termination of the offering.

(4) That, for the purpose of determining liability under the

Securities



Act of 1993, each filing of the Registrant"s annual report pursuant to

Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of

1934 (and, where



applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan"s annual report

pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of

1934) that is



incorporated by reference in the registration statement shall be deemed to

be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein,

and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the

initial bona fide offering thereof.

Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act

of 1933 may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of

the Registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the

Registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Commission such

indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act

and is therefore unenforceable. In the event that a claim for

indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the

Registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or

controlling person of the Registrant in the successful defense of any

action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or

controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the

Registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been

settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate

jurisdiction the question of whether such indemnification by it is against

public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and will be governed by

the final adjudication of such issue.



SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the registrant

certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of

the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this

registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned,

thereunto duly authorized, in the City of North Canton, State of Ohio, on

February 21, 2018.

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED



(Registrant)



By: /s/ Jonathan B. Leiken____



Jonathan B. Leiken



Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, this

registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the

capacities and on the date indicated.



<TABLE_START>



Signature Title Date







/s/ Juergen Wunram

Interim Co-President and

February 21, 2018

Juergen Wunram

Co-Chief Executive



/s/ Christopher A.

Interim Co-President and

February 21, 2018

Chapman

Co-Chief Executive



Christopher A. Chapman

Officer, Senior Vice





President and Chief



/s/ Patrick W. Allender

Director

February 21, 2018

Patrick W. Allender

/s/ Phillip R. Cox Director February 21, 2018

Phillip R. Cox

/s/ Richard L. Crandall Director February 21, 2018

Richard L. Crandall

/s/ Alexander Dibelius Director February 21, 2018

Alexander Dibelius

/s/ Dieter Düsedau Director February 21, 2018

Dieter Düsedau

/s/ Gale S. Fitzgerald Director February 21, 2018

Gale S. Fitzgerald

/s/ Gary G. Greenfield Director February 21, 2018

Gary G. Greenfield

/s/ Robert S. Prather, Director February 21, 2018

Jr.



Robert S. Prather, Jr.

/s/ Rajesh K. Soin Director February 21, 2018

Rajesh K. Soin

/s/ Henry D.G. Wallace Director February 21, 2018

Henry D.G. Wallace

/s/ Alan J. Weber Director February 21, 2018

Alan J. Weber





<TABLE_END>



EXHIBIT INDEX



<TABLE_START>



Exhibit Number Description of Exhibit





4.1

Amended and Restated Articles of



Incorporation - incorporated by



reference to Exhibit 3.1&#40;i&#41; to



Registrant"s Annual Report on Form 10-



K for the year ended December 31, 1994



&#40;Commission File No. 1-4879&#41;

4.2

Certificate of Amendment by



Shareholders to Amended Articles of



Incorporation - incorporated by



reference to Exhibit 3.2 to



Registrant"s Form 10-Q for the quarter



ended March 31, 1996 &#40;Commission

File





No. 1-4879&#41;

4.3

Certificate of Amendment to Amended



Articles of Incorporation -



incorporated by reference to Exhibit



3.3 to Registrant"s Form 10-K for the



year ended December 31, 1998



&#40;Commission File No. 1-4879&#41;

4.4

Certificate of Amendment to Amended



Articles of Incorporation -



incorporated by reference to Exhibit



3.1&#40;i&#41; to Registrant"s Form 8-K

filed





on December 12, 2016 &#40;Commission

File





No. 1-4879&#41;

4.5

Certificate of Amendment to the



Amended Articles of Incorporation of

4.6

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated,



effective April 26, 2017 -



incorporated by reference to Exhibit



3.5 to the Registrant"s Form 10-Q for



the quarter ended March 31, 2017



&#40;Commission File No. 1-4879&#41;



Amended and Restated Code of



Regulations - incorporated by



reference to Exhibit 3.1&#40;i&#41; to



Registrant"s Form 8-K filed on



February 17, 2017 &#40;Commission File

No.





1-4879&#41;

4.7

Form of CEO Inducement Equity Award



Agreement*

5.1

Opinion of Counsel*

23.1

Consent of KPMG LLP*

23.2

Consent of Counsel &#40;included in



Exhibit 5.1&#41;

<TABLE_END>

*Filed herewith.



























