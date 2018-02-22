DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.02.2018 / 22:16
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): February 21, 2018
2018
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
<TABLE_START>
Ohio 1-4879 34-0183970
(State or other (Commission (I.R.S.
Employer
jurisdiction File Number) Identification
No.)
of incorporation)
5995 Mayfair Road, 44720-8077
P.O. Box 3077,
North Canton, Ohio
(Address of principal (Zip Code)
executive offices)
<TABLE_END>
Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000
Not Applicable
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
<TABLE_START>
<TABLE_END>
<TABLE_START>
Item 8.01. Other Events.
<TABLE_END>
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") is filing this
Current Report
on Form 8-K for the purpose of updating, in its entirety, the description
of its Common Shares (as defined below). The Company intends to
incorporate
by reference the description of its Common Shares set forth below into
future registration statements filed by the Company.
The description set forth below highlights important terms of the Common
Shares as of the date hereof. This description is not a complete
description of the terms of the Common Shares and is qualified by reference
to the full text of the exhibits hereto, which are incorporated by
reference into this document.
Description of Common Shares
General
The Company has authorized 125,000,000 common shares, par value $1.25 per
share (the "Common Shares") and 1,000,000 serial preferred shares,
without
par value (the "Serial Preferred Shares"). The holders of Common
Shares are
entitled to one vote for each share upon all matters presented to the
shareholders. The holders of Common Shares do not have any preemptive
rights. No conversion, redemption or sinking fund provisions apply to the
Common Shares, and the holders of Common Shares are not subject to calls or
assessments by the Company.
The holders of Common Shares are entitled to receive such dividends as the
Company"s directors from time to time may declare out of funds legally
available. Entitlement to dividends is subject to the preferences granted
to other classes of securities the Company has or may have outstanding in
the future, including any Serial Preferred Shares, and may be restricted by
the terms of the Company"s debt instruments. In the event of liquidation of
the Company, holders of Common Shares are entitled to share in any assets
of the Company remaining after satisfaction in full of its liabilities and
satisfaction of such dividend and liquidation preferences as may be
possessed by the holders of other classes of securities of the Company,
including any Serial Preferred Shares.
The Common Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol "DBD."
Transfer Agent and Registrar
The transfer agent and registrar for the Common Shares is Wells Fargo
Shareowner Services.
<TABLE_START>
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
<TABLE_END>
<TABLE_START>
(d) Exhibits.
<TABLE_END>
<TABLE_START>
Exhibit Number
|Description
|3.1&#40;i&#41;
|Amended and Restated Articles
|of
|Incorporation - incorporated by
|reference to Exhibit 3.1&#40;i&#41; to
|Registrant"s Annual Report on Form 10-
|K for the year ended December 31, 1994
|&#40;Commission File No. 1-4879&#41;
|3.1&#40;ii&#41;
|Certificate of Amendment by
|Shareholders to Amended Articles of
|Incorporation - incorporated by
|reference to Exhibit 3.2 to
|Registrant"s Form 10-Q for the quarter
|ended March 31, 1996 &#40;Commission
|File
|No. 1-4879&#41;
|3.1&#40;iii&#41;
|Certificate of Amendment to
|Amended
|Articles of Incorporation -
|incorporated by reference to Exhibit
|3.3 to Registrant"s Form 10-K for the
|year ended December 31, 1998
|&#40;Commission File No. 1-4879&#41;
|3.1&#40;iv&#41;
|Certificate of Amendment to
|Amended
|Articles of Incorporation -
|incorporated by reference to Exhibit
|3.1&#40;i&#41; to Registrant"s Form
|8-K filed
|on December 12, 2016 &#40;Commission
|File
|No. 1-4879&#41;
<TABLE_END>
3.1(v) Certificate of Amendment to the Amended Articles of
Incorporation of
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, effective April 26, 2017 - incorporated by
reference to Exhibit 3.5 to the Registrant"s Form 10-Q for the quarter
ended March 31, 2017 (Commission File No. 1-4879)
3.2 Amended and Restated Code of Regulations - incorporated by reference to
Exhibit 3.1(i) to Registrant"s Form 8-K filed on February 17, 2017
(Commission File No. 1-4879)
<TABLE_START>
<TABLE_END>
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the
registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the
undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
<TABLE_START>
<TABLE_END>
February 21, 2018 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
By: /s/ Jonathan B. Leiken___________
Jonathan B. Leiken
Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
