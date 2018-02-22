DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





21.02.2018 / 22:16





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





UNITED STATES



SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION



WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549



FORM 8-K



CURRENT REPORT



Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of

1934



Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): February 21,

2018



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

<TABLE_START>



Ohio 1-4879 34-0183970



(State or other (Commission (I.R.S.

Employer



jurisdiction File Number) Identification

No.)



of incorporation)



5995 Mayfair Road, 44720-8077

P.O. Box 3077,



North Canton, Ohio



(Address of principal (Zip Code)

executive offices)



<TABLE_END>



Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000

Not Applicable



Former name or former address, if changed since last report



Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to

simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of

the following provisions:



( Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities

Act



(17 CFR 230.425)



( Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange

Act



(17 CFR 240.14a-12)



( Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule

14d-2(b) under the



Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d 2(b))

( Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule

13e-4(c) under the



Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))



Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company

as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933

(§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange

Act of



1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company (



If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has

elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any

new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section

13(a) of the Exchange Act. (

<TABLE_START>



<TABLE_END>



<TABLE_START>



Item 8.01. Other Events.



<TABLE_END>



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") is filing this

Current Report



on Form 8-K for the purpose of updating, in its entirety, the description

of its Common Shares (as defined below). The Company intends to

incorporate



by reference the description of its Common Shares set forth below into

future registration statements filed by the Company.



The description set forth below highlights important terms of the Common

Shares as of the date hereof. This description is not a complete

description of the terms of the Common Shares and is qualified by reference

to the full text of the exhibits hereto, which are incorporated by

reference into this document.



Description of Common Shares



General



The Company has authorized 125,000,000 common shares, par value $1.25 per

share (the "Common Shares") and 1,000,000 serial preferred shares,

without



par value (the "Serial Preferred Shares"). The holders of Common

Shares are



entitled to one vote for each share upon all matters presented to the

shareholders. The holders of Common Shares do not have any preemptive

rights. No conversion, redemption or sinking fund provisions apply to the

Common Shares, and the holders of Common Shares are not subject to calls or

assessments by the Company.



The holders of Common Shares are entitled to receive such dividends as the

Company"s directors from time to time may declare out of funds legally

available. Entitlement to dividends is subject to the preferences granted

to other classes of securities the Company has or may have outstanding in

the future, including any Serial Preferred Shares, and may be restricted by

the terms of the Company"s debt instruments. In the event of liquidation of

the Company, holders of Common Shares are entitled to share in any assets

of the Company remaining after satisfaction in full of its liabilities and

satisfaction of such dividend and liquidation preferences as may be

possessed by the holders of other classes of securities of the Company,

including any Serial Preferred Shares.



The Common Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the

symbol "DBD."



Transfer Agent and Registrar



The transfer agent and registrar for the Common Shares is Wells Fargo

Shareowner Services.



<TABLE_START>



Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits



<TABLE_END>



<TABLE_START>



(d) Exhibits.



<TABLE_END>



<TABLE_START>



Exhibit Number









Description

3.1&#40;i&#41;

Amended and Restated Articles

of





Incorporation - incorporated by



reference to Exhibit 3.1&#40;i&#41; to



Registrant"s Annual Report on Form 10-



K for the year ended December 31, 1994



&#40;Commission File No. 1-4879&#41;

3.1&#40;ii&#41;

Certificate of Amendment by



Shareholders to Amended Articles of



Incorporation - incorporated by



reference to Exhibit 3.2 to



Registrant"s Form 10-Q for the quarter



ended March 31, 1996 &#40;Commission

File





No. 1-4879&#41;

3.1&#40;iii&#41;

Certificate of Amendment to

Amended





Articles of Incorporation -



incorporated by reference to Exhibit



3.3 to Registrant"s Form 10-K for the



year ended December 31, 1998



&#40;Commission File No. 1-4879&#41;

3.1&#40;iv&#41;

Certificate of Amendment to

Amended





Articles of Incorporation -



incorporated by reference to Exhibit



3.1&#40;i&#41; to Registrant"s Form

8-K filed





on December 12, 2016 &#40;Commission

File





No. 1-4879&#41;



<TABLE_END>



3.1(v) Certificate of Amendment to the Amended Articles of

Incorporation of



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, effective April 26, 2017 - incorporated by

reference to Exhibit 3.5 to the Registrant"s Form 10-Q for the quarter

ended March 31, 2017 (Commission File No. 1-4879)



3.2 Amended and Restated Code of Regulations - incorporated by reference to

Exhibit 3.1(i) to Registrant"s Form 8-K filed on February 17, 2017

(Commission File No. 1-4879)



<TABLE_START>



<TABLE_END>



SIGNATURES



Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the

registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the

undersigned hereunto duly authorized.



<TABLE_START>



<TABLE_END>



February 21, 2018 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



By: /s/ Jonathan B. Leiken___________



Jonathan B. Leiken



Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary



EXHIBIT INDEX



<TABLE_START>



<TABLE_END>



<TABLE_START>



Exhibit Number









Description

3.1&#40;i&#41;

Amended and Restated Articles

of





Incorporation - incorporated by



reference to Exhibit 3.1&#40;i&#41; to



Registrant"s Annual Report on Form 10-



K for the year ended December 31, 1994



&#40;Commission File No. 1-4879&#41;

3.1&#40;ii&#41;

Certificate of Amendment by



Shareholders to Amended Articles of



Incorporation - incorporated by



reference to Exhibit 3.2 to



Registrant"s Form 10-Q for the quarter



ended March 31, 1996 &#40;Commission

File





No. 1-4879&#41;

3.1&#40;iii&#41;

Certificate of Amendment to

Amended





Articles of Incorporation -



incorporated by reference to Exhibit



3.3 to Registrant"s Form 10-K for the



year ended December 31, 1998



&#40;Commission File No. 1-4879&#41;

3.1&#40;iv&#41;

Certificate of Amendment to

Amended





Articles of Incorporation -



incorporated by reference to Exhibit



3.1&#40;i&#41; to Registrant"s Form

8-K filed





on December 12, 2016 &#40;Commission

File





No. 1-4879&#41;



<TABLE_END>



3.1(v) Certificate of Amendment to the Amended Articles of

Incorporation of



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, effective April 26, 2017 - incorporated by

reference to Exhibit 3.5 to the Registrant"s Form 10-Q for the quarter

ended March 31, 2017 (Commission File No. 1-4879)



3.2 Amended and Restated Code of Regulations - incorporated by reference to

Exhibit 3.1(i) to Registrant"s Form 8-K filed on February 17, 2017

(Commission File No. 1-4879)

