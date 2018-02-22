DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



Feb. 21, 2018



DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES GERRARD SCHMID AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE

OFFICER



Schmid brings more than 20 years of global fintech leadership

experience;



photo available at http://dbdnx.co/Schmid



NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today announced

that



Gerrard Schmid will join the company as its president and chief executive

officer, effective immediately. He also will join the Diebold Nixdorf Board

of Directors.



Schmid, 49, is a seasoned corporate executive with previous public-company

CEO experience and a track record of delivering value in a transforming

environment. His more than 20 years of leadership in banking, payments, and

financial technology will help Diebold Nixdorf accelerate its evolution as

the global market leader in connected commerce.

As CEO, Schmid led the transformation of D+H Corp., a $1.7 billion leading

global fintech company that was publicly traded on the Toronto Stock

Exchange (TSX:DH) prior to being merged with Misys. Under his

leadership,



the company evolved from a Canadian leader in payments to a global leader

in real-time payments and lending software.

"Gerrard is an established, world-class leader with the right experience to

enhance our customer relationships, lead a cohesive world-class team and

sharpen our focus on unlocking growth opportunities across the company,"

said Gary G. Greenfield, Diebold Nixdorf non-executive chairman of the

board. "He understands both the needs of customers, as well as the extent

to which technology is evolving the consumer experience in banking and

retail."



Prior to his time at D+H, Schmid managed a $3 billion retail banking

business at Lloyds TSB in the United Kingdom. Schmid was also executive

vice president and chief operating officer for retail banking at CIBC, one

of the "Big Five" Canadian banks.



"I am honored and excited to join the global team at Diebold Nixdorf at

this important juncture," Schmid said. "The company"s rich history, global

leadership position and broad customer base, provide fertile ground to

drive opportunities in the financial and retail industries. I will look to

leverage these advantages to improve financial performance, deliver value

for customers and shareholders and create opportunities for our employees."

Originally from South Africa, Schmid earned a Bachelor of Science in

Aeronautical Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand in

Johannesburg and a Master of Applied Science in Aerospace Engineering from

the University of Toronto.



In conjunction with his appointment, the board granted Schmid options,

performance share units and restricted stock units as a material inducement

to his hiring. Pursuant to the terms award, Mr. Schmid received

(i)



192,049 options with an exercise price of $15.35 per share and which will

vest in three equal installments on the first, second, and third

anniversary of the grant date; (ii) 155,636 performance share

units, which



will be earned, if at all, based on the target level of achievement of

established performance metrics during the three-year performance period

from the grant date; and (iii) 108,945 restricted stock units,

which will



vest in three equal installments on the first, second, and third

anniversaries of the grant date.



This award was unanimously approved by our independent directors and was

made outside of the terms of the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017 Equity

and Performance Incentive Plan, in reliance on the exemption under the NYSE

Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. The company is issuing this press

release in compliance with that rule.



About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in

enabling



connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial

and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical

and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely

and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top

100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,

Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are

essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with

approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains

corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Visit

www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.



