DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.02.2018 / 22:39
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
/
|Media Relations
|Investor Relations
|Mike Jacobsen
|Steve Virostek
|+1-330-490-3796
|+1-330-490-6319
michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Feb. 21, 2018
DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES GERRARD SCHMID AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE
OFFICER
Schmid brings more than 20 years of global fintech leadership
experience;
photo available at http://dbdnx.co/Schmid
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today announced
that
Gerrard Schmid will join the company as its president and chief executive
officer, effective immediately. He also will join the Diebold Nixdorf Board
of Directors.
Schmid, 49, is a seasoned corporate executive with previous public-company
CEO experience and a track record of delivering value in a transforming
environment. His more than 20 years of leadership in banking, payments, and
financial technology will help Diebold Nixdorf accelerate its evolution as
the global market leader in connected commerce.
As CEO, Schmid led the transformation of D+H Corp., a $1.7 billion leading
global fintech company that was publicly traded on the Toronto Stock
Exchange (TSX:DH) prior to being merged with Misys. Under his
leadership,
the company evolved from a Canadian leader in payments to a global leader
in real-time payments and lending software.
"Gerrard is an established, world-class leader with the right experience to
enhance our customer relationships, lead a cohesive world-class team and
sharpen our focus on unlocking growth opportunities across the company,"
said Gary G. Greenfield, Diebold Nixdorf non-executive chairman of the
board. "He understands both the needs of customers, as well as the extent
to which technology is evolving the consumer experience in banking and
retail."
Prior to his time at D+H, Schmid managed a $3 billion retail banking
business at Lloyds TSB in the United Kingdom. Schmid was also executive
vice president and chief operating officer for retail banking at CIBC, one
of the "Big Five" Canadian banks.
"I am honored and excited to join the global team at Diebold Nixdorf at
this important juncture," Schmid said. "The company"s rich history, global
leadership position and broad customer base, provide fertile ground to
drive opportunities in the financial and retail industries. I will look to
leverage these advantages to improve financial performance, deliver value
for customers and shareholders and create opportunities for our employees."
Originally from South Africa, Schmid earned a Bachelor of Science in
Aeronautical Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand in
Johannesburg and a Master of Applied Science in Aerospace Engineering from
the University of Toronto.
In conjunction with his appointment, the board granted Schmid options,
performance share units and restricted stock units as a material inducement
to his hiring. Pursuant to the terms award, Mr. Schmid received
(i)
192,049 options with an exercise price of $15.35 per share and which will
vest in three equal installments on the first, second, and third
anniversary of the grant date; (ii) 155,636 performance share
units, which
will be earned, if at all, based on the target level of achievement of
established performance metrics during the three-year performance period
from the grant date; and (iii) 108,945 restricted stock units,
which will
vest in three equal installments on the first, second, and third
anniversaries of the grant date.
This award was unanimously approved by our independent directors and was
made outside of the terms of the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017 Equity
and Performance Incentive Plan, in reliance on the exemption under the NYSE
Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. The company is issuing this press
release in compliance with that rule.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in
enabling
connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial
and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical
and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely
and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top
100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,
Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are
essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.
Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains
corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Visit
www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including
statements regarding anticipated adjusted revenue growth, adjusted internal
revenue growth, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted earnings
per share growth. Statements can generally be identified as forward looking
because they include words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects",
"could", "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the
company"s future plans, objectives or goals are also forward looking
statements. Forward looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks
and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from
those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may
affect the company"s results include, among others: the ultimate impact of
the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf
AG ("DPLTA") and the outcome of the appraisal proceedings initiated
in
connection with the implementation of the DPLTA; the ultimate outcome
and
results of integrating the operations of the company and Diebold Nixdorf
AG; the ultimate outcome of the company"s pricing, operating and tax
strategies applied to Diebold Nixdorf AG and the ultimate ability to
realize synergies; the company"s ability to successfully operate its
strategic alliances in China with the Inspur Group and Aisino Corp.;
the
impact of market and economic conditions on the financial services
industry; the capacity of the company"s technology to keep pace with a
rapidly evolving marketplace; pricing and other actions by
competitors; the
effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the United States and
internationally; the company"s ability to comply with government
regulations; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on
the
company"s business; the company"s ability to successfully integrate
acquisitions into its operations; the impact of the company"s strategic
initiatives; and other factors included in the company"s filings with
the
SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2016 and in other documents that the company files with the SEC. You
should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward looking
statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such
statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward looking
statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
###