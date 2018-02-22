DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.02.2018 / 22:51
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): February 21,
2018
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
<TABLE_START>
Ohio 1-4879 34-0183970
(State or other (Commission (I.R.S.
Employer
jurisdiction File Number) Identification
No.)
of incorporation)
5995 Mayfair Road, 44720-8077
P.O. Box 3077,
North Canton, Ohio
(Address of principal (Zip Code)
executive offices)
<TABLE_END>
Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000
Not Applicable
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to
simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of
the following provisions:
( Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities
Act
(17 CFR 230.425)
( Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange
Act
(17 CFR 240.14a-12)
( Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule
14d-2(b) under the
Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d 2(b))
( Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule
13e-4(c) under the
Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company
as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933
(§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange
Act of
1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company (
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has
elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any
new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section
13(a) of the Exchange Act. (
<TABLE_START>
<TABLE_END>
<TABLE_START>
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of
Directors; Appointment of Certain
Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
<TABLE_END>
On February 21, 2018, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company")
announced that its Board of Directors had appointed Gerrard Schmid as the
Company"s President and Chief Executive Officer and also appointed him to
the Board of Directors, both effective immediately. Mr. Schmid will become
the Company"s principal executive officer after the Company files its
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Mr. Schmid, age 49, served since 2012 as Chief Executive Officer and a
director of D+H Corporation ("D+H"), a Canadian company that
operates as a
global payments and lending technology provider. D+H was publicly listed on
the Toronto Stock Exchange until its merger with Misys in 2017.
Additionally, Mr. Schmid served on the boards of directors of D+H USA
Corporation from 2015 until 2017 and D&H India Ltd. from 2015 until
2017.
Since 2017, Mr. Schmid has served as a member of the advisory boards of
Difenda, a privately-held Canadian company specializing in cyber-security,
and Ryzio, a privately-held Canadian company providing mental health
services.
In connection with his election as the Company"s President and Chief
Executive Officer, on February 21, 2018, the Company and Mr. Schmid agreed
to an offer letter (the "Offer Letter") pursuant to which Mr.
Schmid will
receive an annual base salary of at least $950,000 and will be eligible for
annual incentive awards and long-term incentive plan awards as determined
by the Company. For 2018, the Board set his initial annual cash incentive
award target at $1,330,000, which represents 140% of his base salary. Any
payout under this incentive award shall be determined by the Board based on
the achievement of certain performance goals.
The Board also granted Mr. Schmid options, performance share units and
restricted stock units as a material inducement to his hiring. Pursuant to
the terms the CEO Inducement Award Agreement, dated February 21, 2018
(the
"Award Agreement"), Mr. Schmid received (i) 192,049 options
with an
exercise price of $15.35 per share and which will vest in three equal
installments on the first, second, and third anniversary of the grant
date;
(ii) 155,636 performance share units, which will be earned, if at
all,
based on the target level of achievement of established performance metrics
during the three-year performance period from the grant date; and
(iii)
108,945 restricted stock units, which will vest in three equal installments
on the first, second, and third anniversaries of the grant date. This
inducement award was approved by all of the Company"s independent directors
and was made outside of the terms of the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017
Equity and Performance Incentive Plan, in reliance on the exemption under
the NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. Once vested, equity grants
will not be subject to forfeiture unless Mr. Schmid is terminated for
certain activities constituting cause (as defined in the Award
Agreement).
In the event Mr. Schmid"s employment is terminated by the Company without
cause or he resigns for good reason (as defined in the Award
Agreement)
within three years after a change in control, he will be entitled to 100%
accelerated vesting of all such outstanding equity interests, with
performance awards earned at the greater of target or actual performance as
of the date of termination.
<TABLE_START>
Mr. Schmid"s severance benefits will be governed by the Company"s current
Senior Leadership Severance Plan (the "SLSP"), which provides
coverage to
executives who are involuntarily terminated without cause or who terminate
their employment for good reason (as defined in the SLSP), in each
case
separate from a change-in-control and subject to a general release of
claims and acknowledgement of the executive"s confidentiality, noncompetition
and other applicable obligations. This policy generally
provides for (1) a lump sum payment equal to two times base salary
in
effect on the date of termination and target bonus opportunity under the
Company"s Annual Cash Bonus Plan in the year of termination, (2) a
lump sum
pro-rata payment of the bonus under our Annual Cash Bonus Plan, based upon
the time employed in the year of termination and actual full-year
performance results, (3) continued participation in all of our
employee
health and welfare benefit plans for the shorter of (i) two years
and (ii)
the date Mr. Schmid receives equivalent coverage from a subsequent
employer, (4) all outstanding unvested options immediately vest and
generally remain exercisable for a period of twelve months (or the
earlier
scheduled expiration) following the date of termination, (5)
all
outstanding restricted stock units vest pro-rata based upon the time
employed in the year of termination relative to the vesting period of the
restricted stock units, (6) pro-rata performance-based share
amounts based
upon the time employed in the year of termination relative to the
performance period, to the extent such awards are earned, payable when such
awards are generally paid to others; and (7) professional
outplacement
services for up to two years. With respect to Mr. Schmid, "good reason" as
defined in the SLSP shall also include a change in title, authority, duties
or responsibilities or the assignment of any duties that are inconsistent
with his position.
<TABLE_END>
The Company also entered into a Change in Control Agreement, dated February
21, 2018 ("Change in Control Agreement") with Mr. Schmid consistent
with
the Company"s existing program. Any benefits under the Change in Control
Agreement are paid only following both (1) a change-in-control
(as defined
in the Change in Control Agreement) and (2) a termination of
Mr. Schmid"s
employment without cause by the Company, or by him with good reason (as
such terms are defined in the Change in Control Agreement) in the
three-
year period following a change-in-control. Under such circumstances, Mr.
Schmid may be eligible for (i) a lump sum payment equal to two
times base
salary and target cash bonus, (ii) the acceleration of outstanding
equity
awards, (iii) payment of outstanding performance awards at the
greater of
target or actual performance, (iv) two years of continued
participation in
the Company"s health and welfare benefit plans, and (v) a lump sum
payment
in an amount equal to the additional benefits Mr. Schmid would have accrued
under each qualified or nonqualified pension, profit sharing, deferred
compensation or supplemental plan for one additional year of service,
provided he was fully vested prior to termination, including pro rata
payment of his annual incentive award at the greater of target or actual
performance.
There are no arrangements or undertakings between Mr. Schmid and any other
persons pursuant to which he was selected to serve as the Company"s
President and Chief Executive Officer and as member of the Board, nor are
there any family relationships between Mr. Schmid and any of the Company"s
directors or executive officers. Mr. Schmid has no material interest in any
transactions, relationships or arrangements with the Company that would
require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K promulgated
under
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The foregoing descriptions of the Offer Letter, Award Agreement and Change
in Control Agreement do not purport to be complete, and are qualified in
their entirety by reference to the full text of the Offer Letter, Award
Agreement and Change in Control Agreement, copies of which is filed as
Exhibits 10.1, 10.2 and 10.3 hereto and are incorporated herein by
reference.
<TABLE_START>
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
<TABLE_END>
<TABLE_START>
(d) Exhibits.
<TABLE_END>
<TABLE_START>
Exhibit Number
|Description
|10.1
|Offer Letter, dated February 21, 2018,
|by and between Diebold Nixdorf,
|Incorporated and Gerrard Schmid.
|10.2
|CEO Inducement Award Agreement, dated
|February 21, 2018, by and between
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated and
|Gerrard Schmid.
|10.3
|Change in Control Agreement, dated
|February 21, 2018, by and between
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated and
|Gerrard Schmid.
|99.1
|Press release, dated February 21,
|2018.
<TABLE_END>
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the
registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the
undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
<TABLE_START>
<TABLE_END>
February 21, 2018 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
By: /s/ Jonathan B. Leiken___________
Jonathan B. Leiken
Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
