On February 21, 2018, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company")

announced that its Board of Directors had appointed Gerrard Schmid as the

Company"s President and Chief Executive Officer and also appointed him to

the Board of Directors, both effective immediately. Mr. Schmid will become

the Company"s principal executive officer after the Company files its

Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with

the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Mr. Schmid, age 49, served since 2012 as Chief Executive Officer and a

director of D+H Corporation ("D+H"), a Canadian company that

operates as a



global payments and lending technology provider. D+H was publicly listed on

the Toronto Stock Exchange until its merger with Misys in 2017.

Additionally, Mr. Schmid served on the boards of directors of D+H USA

Corporation from 2015 until 2017 and D&H India Ltd. from 2015 until

2017.



Since 2017, Mr. Schmid has served as a member of the advisory boards of

Difenda, a privately-held Canadian company specializing in cyber-security,

and Ryzio, a privately-held Canadian company providing mental health

services.



In connection with his election as the Company"s President and Chief

Executive Officer, on February 21, 2018, the Company and Mr. Schmid agreed

to an offer letter (the "Offer Letter") pursuant to which Mr.

Schmid will



receive an annual base salary of at least $950,000 and will be eligible for

annual incentive awards and long-term incentive plan awards as determined

by the Company. For 2018, the Board set his initial annual cash incentive

award target at $1,330,000, which represents 140% of his base salary. Any

payout under this incentive award shall be determined by the Board based on

the achievement of certain performance goals.



The Board also granted Mr. Schmid options, performance share units and

restricted stock units as a material inducement to his hiring. Pursuant to

the terms the CEO Inducement Award Agreement, dated February 21, 2018

(the



"Award Agreement"), Mr. Schmid received (i) 192,049 options

with an



exercise price of $15.35 per share and which will vest in three equal

installments on the first, second, and third anniversary of the grant

date;



(ii) 155,636 performance share units, which will be earned, if at

all,



based on the target level of achievement of established performance metrics

during the three-year performance period from the grant date; and

(iii)



108,945 restricted stock units, which will vest in three equal installments

on the first, second, and third anniversaries of the grant date. This

inducement award was approved by all of the Company"s independent directors

and was made outside of the terms of the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017

Equity and Performance Incentive Plan, in reliance on the exemption under

the NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. Once vested, equity grants

will not be subject to forfeiture unless Mr. Schmid is terminated for

certain activities constituting cause (as defined in the Award

Agreement).



In the event Mr. Schmid"s employment is terminated by the Company without

cause or he resigns for good reason (as defined in the Award

Agreement)



within three years after a change in control, he will be entitled to 100%

accelerated vesting of all such outstanding equity interests, with

performance awards earned at the greater of target or actual performance as

of the date of termination.



<TABLE_START>



Mr. Schmid"s severance benefits will be governed by the Company"s current

Senior Leadership Severance Plan (the "SLSP"), which provides

coverage to



executives who are involuntarily terminated without cause or who terminate

their employment for good reason (as defined in the SLSP), in each

case



separate from a change-in-control and subject to a general release of

claims and acknowledgement of the executive"s confidentiality, noncompetition

and other applicable obligations. This policy generally

provides for (1) a lump sum payment equal to two times base salary

in



effect on the date of termination and target bonus opportunity under the

Company"s Annual Cash Bonus Plan in the year of termination, (2) a

lump sum



pro-rata payment of the bonus under our Annual Cash Bonus Plan, based upon

the time employed in the year of termination and actual full-year

performance results, (3) continued participation in all of our

employee



health and welfare benefit plans for the shorter of (i) two years

and (ii)



the date Mr. Schmid receives equivalent coverage from a subsequent

employer, (4) all outstanding unvested options immediately vest and

generally remain exercisable for a period of twelve months (or the

earlier



scheduled expiration) following the date of termination, (5)

all



outstanding restricted stock units vest pro-rata based upon the time

employed in the year of termination relative to the vesting period of the

restricted stock units, (6) pro-rata performance-based share

amounts based



upon the time employed in the year of termination relative to the

performance period, to the extent such awards are earned, payable when such

awards are generally paid to others; and (7) professional

outplacement



services for up to two years. With respect to Mr. Schmid, "good reason" as

defined in the SLSP shall also include a change in title, authority, duties

or responsibilities or the assignment of any duties that are inconsistent

with his position.



<TABLE_END>



The Company also entered into a Change in Control Agreement, dated February

21, 2018 ("Change in Control Agreement") with Mr. Schmid consistent

with



the Company"s existing program. Any benefits under the Change in Control

Agreement are paid only following both (1) a change-in-control

(as defined



in the Change in Control Agreement) and (2) a termination of

Mr. Schmid"s



employment without cause by the Company, or by him with good reason (as

such terms are defined in the Change in Control Agreement) in the

three-



year period following a change-in-control. Under such circumstances, Mr.

Schmid may be eligible for (i) a lump sum payment equal to two

times base



salary and target cash bonus, (ii) the acceleration of outstanding

equity



awards, (iii) payment of outstanding performance awards at the

greater of



target or actual performance, (iv) two years of continued

participation in



the Company"s health and welfare benefit plans, and (v) a lump sum

payment



in an amount equal to the additional benefits Mr. Schmid would have accrued

under each qualified or nonqualified pension, profit sharing, deferred

compensation or supplemental plan for one additional year of service,

provided he was fully vested prior to termination, including pro rata

payment of his annual incentive award at the greater of target or actual

performance.



There are no arrangements or undertakings between Mr. Schmid and any other

persons pursuant to which he was selected to serve as the Company"s

President and Chief Executive Officer and as member of the Board, nor are

there any family relationships between Mr. Schmid and any of the Company"s

directors or executive officers. Mr. Schmid has no material interest in any

transactions, relationships or arrangements with the Company that would

require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K promulgated

under



the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.



The foregoing descriptions of the Offer Letter, Award Agreement and Change

in Control Agreement do not purport to be complete, and are qualified in

their entirety by reference to the full text of the Offer Letter, Award

Agreement and Change in Control Agreement, copies of which is filed as

Exhibits 10.1, 10.2 and 10.3 hereto and are incorporated herein by

reference.



