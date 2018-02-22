DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Nanogate SE Launches Production for N-Metals Design at the Neunkirchen Site

- Strategic partnership agreed with Oerlikon Balzers

- Considerable revenue potential anticipated for the design-oriented metallization of plastics

- Sampling underway for initial projects

Göttelborn, Germany, February 22, 2018. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, has commenced production for its N-Metals Design technology platform at the Neunkirchen site. Sampling is currently underway for initial projects. Nanogate is receiving considerable interest in applications related to the design-oriented metallization of plastics, with further preparatory work being conducted in this area ahead of series production. The Group has also entered into a strategic partnership with coating specialist Oerlikon Balzers from Liechtenstein. The aim of the partnership is to tap into new areas of application for the metallization of plastics and further establish the partners" shared technology on a global scale. Nanogate is the first partner in the world to put into operation a system for the design-oriented metallization of plastics that is based on ePD technology from Oerlikon Balzers.

Nanogate has pooled an extensive portfolio of technologies for the metallization of plastics under the N-Metals Design brand name. In the past, the solutions have been developed in the U.S. and at various European sites. These include the technology platform launched last year at the Neunkirchen plant and the existing competencies at the Schwäbisch Gmünd site. The portfolio is complemented by further decorative chrome replacement solutions at the Mansfield site (U.S.), as well as other processes currently included in development programs. N-Metals Design facilitates the cost-effective metallization of plastics. By eliminating environmentally harmful substances such as chromium (VI), the technology is far greener than previous electroplating techniques. At the same time, N-Metals Design opens up numerous additional functions, such as translucence and radar permeability. Nanogate customers can therefore develop all-new products and surfaces, thus giving themselves a competitive edge.

Michael Jung, COO of Nanogate SE, commented, "With our N-Metals Design technology platform, we are putting new design possibilities for plastic chrome-look surfaces at our customers" fingertips. High-quality, multifunctional metal coatings with a chrome look are in demand for numerous products. The focus is on automotive construction, household appliances, sanitary products and design elements of all kinds. We are receiving considerable interest in our solutions and therefore see considerable market potential for N-Metals Design. Nanogate is therefore leading the way in an attractive market. The synthesis of design and functionality represents a definite competitive edge in many products."





Oerlikon Balzers

Oerlikon Balzers is one of the world"s leading suppliers of surface technologies that significantly improve the performance and durability of precision components as well as tools for the metal and plastics processing industries. Extremely thin and exceptionally hard coatings, marketed under the

BALINIT and BALIQ brand names, reduce friction and wear. The BALITHERM brand opens up a broad range of heat treatment services, whereas BALTONE comprises coatings that are available in a full range of elegant colours, perfectly suited for decorative applications. Under the technology brand BALIFOR, the company develops the technologies for tailor-made solutions for the automotive market, and ePD (embedded PVD for Design Parts) delivers solutions for the metallization of plastic parts with chrome effects.

Worldwide, more than 1,100 coating systems are in operation at Oerlikon Balzers facilities and its customers. Equipment engineering and assembly of Balzers" systems are processed in Liechtenstein and in Bergisch Gladbach (Germany). Oerlikon Balzers operates a dynamically growing network of more than 100 coating centres in 35 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Oerlikon Balzers is - together with Oerlikon Metco - part of the Surface Solutions Segment of the Switzerland-based Oerlikon Group (SIX: OERL).

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,200 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive).

The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.

