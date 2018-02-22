DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jenoptik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Jenoptik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





22.02.2018 / 10:47





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Jenoptik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018

German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018

German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2018

German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations





22.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

