DGAP-AFR: Jenoptik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2018. február 22., csütörtök, 10:58





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jenoptik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Jenoptik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


22.02.2018 / 10:58


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Jenoptik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2018
German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 13, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: November 13, 2018
German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations














22.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Jenoptik AG

Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1

07743 Jena

Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




656733  22.02.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=656733&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum