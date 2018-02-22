DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jenoptik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Jenoptik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2018

German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 13, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: November 13, 2018

German: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

English: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

