

DGAP-Ad-hoc: mutares AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Private Equity





Correction of a release from 21.02.2018, 19:27 CET/CEST - Mutares AG: Change in the Management Board





22-Feb-2018 / 12:38 CET/CEST





Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Munich, 21 February 2018 - The publication of an insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR of MUTARES AG of 22 February 2018,19:27 CET/CEST, will be corrected with regard to the duration of Mr Laik"s contract. The complete, corrected message is as follows:







MUTARES AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2), listed in the Scale segment at Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is continuing its long-term cooperation with its founder and CEO, Robin Laik. The Supervisory Board has extended his contract prematurely until 31 December 2022 and re-appointed him as a member of the Management Board for this period.







At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board did not extend Dr. Axel Geuer"s contract with the Management Board, which ends at the end of 2018, and dismissed him with immediate effect.







Information and explanations of the issuer on this announcement:







Robin Laik has been a member of the board of directors since the company was founded in 2008 and manages MUTARES AG together with his team very successfully. For this reason, the contracts with Management Board members Mark Friedrich (CFO), Dr. Kristian Schleede and Dr. Wolf Cornelius were extended for the long term.







Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MUTARES AG: "The contract renewals underline our confidence in Robin Laik and his successful team. In doing so, the company is focusing on sustainable implementation of its corporate strategy as well as continuity and stability. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board is looking forward to continued successful cooperation."







For further information, please contact:







Mutares AG



Soh-Pih Mariette Nikolai



Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Tel. +49 89 9292776-0



Fax +49 89 9292776-22



ir@mutares.de



www.mutares.de















22-Feb-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



