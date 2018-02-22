DGAP-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast





MBB SE forecasts revenue of more than EUR500 million and earnings per share between EUR2.60 and EUR2.80 for 2018





22.02.2018 / 13:23







MBB SE forecasts revenue of more than EUR500 million and earnings per share between EUR2.60 and EUR2.80 for 2018

- EUR403 million revenue, EUR38 million EBITDA and eps of EUR2.06 in the financial year 2017

- Group liquidity increases to EUR279 million and net cash to EUR222 million

- For 2018, MBB forecasts revenue of more than EUR500 million and eps between EUR2.60 and EUR2.80

- Revenue target of EUR750 million brought forward to 2020

Berlin, 22 February 2018 - According to preliminary figures, MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, generated record revenue of EUR403.1 million in the financial year 2017 after EUR332.2 million in the previous year and thus grows by 17.6%. EBITDA increased by 20.1% from EUR30.4 million to EUR38.0 million. MBB"s net income before effects from purchase price allocations (PPA) amounts to EUR13.6 million or EUR2.06 per share (EUR2.04 after PPA). Both revenue and result thus exceed the forecast of EUR390 million revenue and EUR2.00 earnings per share.

The dynamic growth of MBB of more than 20% p.a. since its IPO in 2006 is expected to continue in 2018. Next to organic growth resulting from strong order intake in all subsidiaries, this development is driven by MBB"s successful M&A activities. With USK, the MBB Group bought again a very successful medium-sized company from its family owners in October 2017. For 2018, management expects revenue of more than EUR500 million and earnings per share (before PPA) in the range of EUR2.60 to EUR2.80.

The Group"s liquidity as of 31 December 2017 increased to EUR279.2 million after EUR77.4 million as of 31 December 2016. In the same time, net cash increased to EUR221.7 million (previous year: EUR22.2 million) of which EUR161.2 million are attributable to MBB SE. Given the excellent conditions for acquisitions, management strives for a stronger diversification and a revenue level of EUR750 million already in 2020, which was previously planned for 2022.

The financial statements for 2017 will be published on 25 April 2018 at www.mbb.com .

About MBB SE:

MBB SE is a medium-sized family business that has expanded steadily since it was founded in 1995 through organic growth and the acquisition of companies. Increasing long-term value of the independent subsidiaries and the Group as a whole is the heart of its business model which has been highly profitable from the outset. Substantial growth and sustainable returns will remain MBB SE"s goal in future as well.

Further information on MBB SE can be found at www.mbb.com

