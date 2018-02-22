DGAP-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





For the first time Group sales of MEDICLIN are above EUR 600 million; preliminary Group-EBIT without special item EUR 26.7 million





22.02.2018 / 13:12







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





For the first time Group sales of MEDICLIN are above EUR 600 million; preliminary Group-EBIT without special item EUR 26.7 million

Offenburg, 22 February 2018 - MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) has achieved Group sales of EUR 609.1 mill. (previous year: EUR 580.3 mill.) in the 2017 financial year. Sales increase amounts to EUR 28.7 mill or 5.0 %. With EUR 22.2 mill. the post-acute segment contributed the largest share to sales growth.

The preliminary Group EBIT includes a one-off provision of EUR 20.1 mill. for a debtor warrant. Without the provision, the preliminary Group EBIT would be EUR 26.7 mill. and the preliminary Group result EUR 20.9 mill.

The debtor warrant relates to a rent deduction for the years 2005 to 2007 in the total amount of EUR 21.0 mill. Until the end of the rental term (31.12.2017) there is a repayment commitment, which depends upon the achievement of economic performance criteria by the clinics included in the fund. In November 2017, MEDICLIN informed the public that due to the sustained economic success of the facilities it is likely that the performance criteria might be achieved, so that the formation of a provision for future financial liability was necessary due to the rules of accounting. The provision is not cash-effective.

The preliminary Group EBIT amounts thus to EUR 6.6 mill. (previous year: EUR 24.0 mill.) and the total consolidated result attributable to shareholders of MEDICLIN AG to EUR 3.9 mill. (previous year: 16.6 mill.). The preliminary earnings per share account to EUR 0.08 (previous year: EUR 0.35).

Sales plus in all segments and in the nursing care business area

In the post-acute segment, sales increased by EUR 22.2 mill. from EUR 351.0 mill. up to EUR 373.2 mill. Clinics that offer exclusively rehabilitation service as well as clinics that, in addition to their rehabilitation services, offer medical services in the acute neurology and acute psychosomatics in the scope of their integrated care concept contributed to this performance. The preliminary adjusted segment result amounts to EUR 20.8 mill. (previous year: EUR 18.5 mill.)

In the acute segment, sales improved by EUR 6.0 milI. from EUR 210.6 mill. up to EUR 216.6 mill. Concerning the development in the segment it turns out that the measures taken are effective. In the 4th quarter 2017, both a significant sales increase against the first three quarters of 2017 as well as a positive segment-EBIT could be achieved, coming from a negative respectively break-even quarterly result. The preliminary segment-EBIT for the total year is EUR 2.3 mill. (previous year: EUR 5.8 mill.)

In the nursing care business area sales increased from EUR 14.7 mill up to EUR 15.2 mill.

Sound financial structure and stable results of operation

The balance sheet and financial structures show that MEDICLIN is in a sound position. The equity ratio is 50.3 %, and the net financial debt amounts to EUR 20.6 mill. In addition to cash and cash equivalents of EUR 26,9 mill, the Group has sufficient credit lines to support capacity expansions in MEDICLIN"s medical focus areas as well as to generate additional sales.

In the 2017 financial year EUR 46.8 mill. (previous year: EUR 28.1 mill.) were invested in non-current assets (gross amount), including subsidies in the amount of EUR 7.2 mill. (previous year: EUR 6.4 mill.). EUR 17.6 mill. (previous year: EUR 18.5 mill.) was spent on maintenance and repair.

Significant increase in number of employees

In the year 2017, the number of employees was on average by 315 full-time employees above the average number of the previous year, where the number of employees increased in both the medical and non-medical service areas. MEDICLIN thus ensuring the quality of treatment by well-trained staff increasing personnel capacities. In 2017, the average number of employees, calculated in full time employees, was 6,649 full-time employees.

The press conference and the analysts and investors conference will take place in Frankfurt on March 23, 2018. From that date onwards, the annual report 2017 will be available under www.mediclin.de in German and English.

/

About MediClin AG (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)



MediClin AG is a nation-wide clinic operator and large provider of services in the area of Psycho- and Neurosciences as well as Orthopaedic. With 36 clinics, 7 nursing care facilities and 9 medical care centres in 11 federal states MediClin has a total capacity of close to 8,300 beds. MediClins" facilities include acute care clinics, general hospitals, special treatment facilities, specialised hospitals and clinics for post-acute treatment as well as medical rehabilitation. MediClin has approximately 9,600 employees.

MediClin - a company of the Asklepios Group