DGAP-AGM: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Düsseldorf on 09.04.2018 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. február 22., csütörtök, 15:05





DGAP-News: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting


Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Düsseldorf on 09.04.2018 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


22.02.2018 / 15:05


Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock
Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please
find the full text of the announcement here:

English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/180212033253/en/Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Einberufung_HV-2018_eng.pdf













22.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


















Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkelstr. 67

40589 Düsseldorf

Germany
E-mail: investor.relations@henkel.com
Internet: http://www.henkel.de
ISIN: DE0006048408, DE0006048432
WKN: Stammaktien: 604840 / Vorzugsaktien: 604843





 
End of News DGAP News Service




656849  22.02.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=656849&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
A közzétételek rovatban a társaságok, pénztárak, hatóságok és egyéb piaci szereplők jogszabályban rögzített tájékoztatási kötelzettségből eredő közzétételei jelennek meg. A jognyilatkozatok tartalmáért a kibocsátó felel.

Közzétételek - archívum