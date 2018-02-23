DGAP-AGM: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Düsseldorf on 09.04.2018 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. február 22., csütörtök, 15:05
DGAP-News: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please
find the full text of the announcement here:
English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/180212033253/en/Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Einberufung_HV-2018_eng.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
|Henkelstr. 67
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@henkel.com
|Internet:
|http://www.henkel.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006048408, DE0006048432
|WKN:
|Stammaktien: 604840 / Vorzugsaktien: 604843
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
656849 22.02.2018
