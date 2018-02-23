DGAP-News: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting





Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Düsseldorf on 09.04.2018 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





22.02.2018 / 15:05





Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please

find the full text of the announcement here:



English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/180212033253/en/Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Einberufung_HV-2018_eng.pdf





