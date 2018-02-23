







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





22.02.2018 / 16:44







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Josefine

Last name(s):

Buth



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Corporate Regulatory Affairs







b) Amendment

Typo correction



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Biotest AG





b) LEI

529900JVX7RPXBLYUD89



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005227235





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal (Joint deposit of securities with husband)

5000 EUR - level reached





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

26.15 EUR





2615.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

26.15 EUR





2615.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-08; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



