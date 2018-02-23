DGAP-DD: Biotest AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.02.2018 / 16:44



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Josefine
Last name(s): Buth

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Corporate Regulatory Affairs



b) Amendment

Typo correction

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Biotest AG


b) LEI

529900JVX7RPXBLYUD89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005227235


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal (Joint deposit of securities with husband)
5000 EUR - level reached


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
26.15 EUR 2615.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
26.15 EUR 2615.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-08; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Biotest AG

Landsteinerstraße 5

63303 Dreieich

Germany
Internet: http://www.biotest.de





 
