Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Roger
Last name(s): Kavena

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Baumot Group AG


b) LEI

529900LYUYY2N0PTKD95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DAM11


b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to bridge the Company"s working capital requirements through the net proceeds obtained as a shareholder loan


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1.52 EUR 600000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.52 EUR 600000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-19; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Baumot Group AG

Eduard-Rhein-Straße 21 - 23

53639 Königswinter

Germany
Internet: ir.baumot.de





 
