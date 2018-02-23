DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund increased sales and earnings very significant - preliminary results for the first half of the fiscal year 2017/2018
2018. február 23., péntek, 12:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA announces preliminary results for the first half of the fiscal year 2017/2018 (July 1st until December 31st, 2017):
Borussia Dortmund increased Group revenues by EUR 97.6 m. (i.e. 45.6%) to EUR 311.8 m. (previous first half-year EUR 214.2 m.) in the first half-year of the fiscal year 2017/2018. Also adjusted for transfer revenues the total Group revenues increased by 3.9% and amounted EUR 175.6 m. (previous first half-year EUR 169.0 m).
The operating result (EBITDA) of the Group amounted EUR 83.9 m. (previous first half-year EUR 49.9 m). The result from operating activities (EBIT) amounted EUR 47.7 m. (previous half-year EUR 18.2 m.). According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) the Borussia Dortmund Group earnings amounted EUR 39.4 m. (previous half-year EUR 15.6 m.).
Group Equity totalled EUR 347.2 m. (30 June 2017: EUR 312.3 m.) on December 31st, 2017; this corresponds to an equity capital ratio of 70.0 % (previous year 65.3 %).
Personnel expenses changed to EUR 94.3 m. (previous first half-year EUR 82.3 m.). Depreciation and amortization resulted in EUR 36.2 m. (previous first half-year EUR 31.6 m.). Other operating expenses amounted EUR 124.2 m. (previous first half-year EUR 69.3 m.) in the report period. The financial result amounted EUR -2.6 m. (previous first half-year EUR -0.7 m.), the tax result amounted EUR -5.7 m. (previous first half-year EUR -1.9 m.).
In the individual financial statement Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA recorded earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in an amount of EUR 42.4 m. (previous first half-year EUR 11.3 m.) in the first half of the fiscal year 2017/2018. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted EUR 43.9 m. (previous first half-year EUR 16.6. m.) and the semi-annual result amounted EUR 38.1 m. (previous first half-year EUR 14.5 m.).
The complete semi-annual financial report H1 2017/2018 can be downloaded as pdf.-file under www.aktie.bvb.de (rubric publications) from February 28th, 2018 on.
Dortmund, February 23rd, 2018
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
657149 23-Feb-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]