Die RIB Software SE hat mit Microsoft eine strategische Allianz zum Aufbau der weltweit ersten Vertikalen Cloud Plattform "MTWO" für das Bauwesen vereinbart // Auswirkungen auf die EBITDA Prognose für die Geschäftsjahre 2018 und 2019





23.02.2018 / 12:58 CET/CEST





Ad hoc-Meldung RIB Software SE

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Art. 17 MMVO



Stuttgart, 23. Februar 2018 - Die RIB Software SE (ISIN DE000A0Z2XN6) ("RIB") hat mit Microsoft eine strategische Allianz zum Aufbau der weltweit ersten Vertikalen Cloud Plattform "MTWO" für das Bauwesen vereinbart. MTWO ist eine cloud basierte BIM 5D Softwareplattform für das Bauwesen auf Basis der iTWO 4.0 Technologie der RIB, ergänzt um Microsoft Lösungen der nächsten Generation in den Bereichen Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things und Mixed Reality Anwendungen mit der HoloLens Brille. MTWO soll als End-to-End Unternehmenslösung auf der Microsoft Cloud Plattform Azure betrieben werden. Das Geschäftsmodell soll darin bestehen, Gebühren für das Abonnement der durch Microsoft und RIB in der Cloud bereitgestellten Software- und Daten-Services zu erheben. In den ersten 24 Monaten sollen die ersten 100 Kunden für die MTWO Plattform gewonnen werden. Die Investitionen in den Aufbau der Plattform werden das EBITDA der Gesellschaft in den Geschäftsjahren 2018 und 2019 jeweils um bis zu 3 Mio. EUR belasten.