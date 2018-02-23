

Stuttgart, February 23, 2018 - RIB Software SE (ISIN DE000A0Z2XN6) ("RIB") has agreed with Microsoft on a strategic alliance to build the world"s first vertical cloud platform "MTWO" for the construction industry. MTWO is a cloud-based BIM 5D engineering software platform based on RIB"s iTWO 4.0 technology, complemented by Microsoft"s next-generation Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and mixed reality applications using HoloLens glasses. MTWO will operate as an end-to-end enterprise solution on the Microsoft Cloud platform Azure. The business model is to charge for subscribing to the software and data services provided by Microsoft and RIB in the cloud. In the first 24 months, the first 100 customers are to be won over to the MTWO platform. The investments in the development of the platform will burden the company"s EBITDA by up to EUR 3 million in the financial years 2018 and 2019, respectively.















