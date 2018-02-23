







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





23.02.2018 / 14:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Dirk

Last name(s):

Wössner



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG





b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005557508





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

12.9200 EUR





268555.12 EUR



12.9450 EUR





55029.20 EUR



12.9400 EUR





120950.18 EUR



12.9350 EUR





131665.37 EUR



12.9300 EUR





167068.53 EUR



12.9150 EUR





238707.95 EUR



12.9100 EUR





53783.06 EUR



12.9250 EUR





228345.98 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

12.9254 EUR





1264105.3700 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-22; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



