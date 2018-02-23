DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


23.02.2018 / 14:00



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Wössner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG


b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
12.9200 EUR 268555.12 EUR
12.9450 EUR 55029.20 EUR
12.9400 EUR 120950.18 EUR
12.9350 EUR 131665.37 EUR
12.9300 EUR 167068.53 EUR
12.9150 EUR 238707.95 EUR
12.9100 EUR 53783.06 EUR
12.9250 EUR 228345.98 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
12.9254 EUR 1264105.3700 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-22; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
