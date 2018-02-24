DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.


Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


23.02.2018 / 17:54


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed us on February 22, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.



The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:



Date of transaction: 15 February 2018
Person obliged to notify: FMR LLC
Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861
Place of residence: Essen



Distribution in numbers



















Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Explanation
Bearer

share		 1.791.148,00 1.791.148,00 Real Real Indirectly- Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, FMR CO., INC, FMR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED   Instone real estate group schedule fmr 2018-02-20

 


Distribution in percentages





















Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 4,84% 0,00% 0,00% 4,84% 0,00%
Voting rights 4,84% 0,00% 0,00% 4,84% 0,00%

 



Distribution in numbers (short)







Number of shares Manner of disposal
   

 



Distribution in percentages (short)









Type Directly potential Indirectly potential
     

 

Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=53944
















Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

Baumstraße 25

45128 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.instone.de





 
