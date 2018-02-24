DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. február 23., péntek, 18:05
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed us on February 22, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 15 February 2018
Distribution in numbers
Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=53957
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
|Baumstraße 25
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
657413 23.02.2018
