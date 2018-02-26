DGAP-AFR: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


STADA Arzneimittel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2018
German: https://ir.stada.de/stada/German/pdf/gb-2017.pdf
English: https://ir.stada.com/stada/English/pdf/ar-2017.pdf














Language: English
Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG

Stadastraße 2-18

61118 Bad Vilbel

Germany
Internet: www.stada.de





 
