STADA Arzneimittel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2018

German: https://ir.stada.de/stada/German/pdf/gb-2017.pdf

English: https://ir.stada.com/stada/English/pdf/ar-2017.pdf





