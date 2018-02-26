DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 26th Interim Reporting





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 26th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 15 February 2018 until and including 23 February

2018, a number of 224,283 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017,

the Company



disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.



<TABLE_START>









Date

Number of Shares

Average price &#40;EUR&#41;

15.02.2018

24,084

182.6626

16.02.2018

38,113

182.4649

19.02.2018

5,655

183.2064

20.02.2018

16,661

184.0109

21.02.2018

60,951

183.7453

22.02.2018

70,826

182.5999

23.02.2018

7,993

183.6158



<TABLE_END>



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 23 February 2018 amounts to 4,990,912 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively

on



the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published

on the



website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 26 February 2018



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

