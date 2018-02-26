DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information





26.02.2018 / 15:11





Munich, 26.02.2018



In the period from February 19, 2018 to, and including, February 23, 2018

Allianz SE has purchased a number of 652,901 shares within the framework

of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the

announcement of December 29, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit.a)

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated

Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:











Date

Number of shares

Average

price &#40;EUR&#41;

19 February 2018

130,563

EUR

191.3466

20 February 2018

131,315

EUR

191.0912

21 February 2018

130,370

EUR

191.8088

22 February 2018

129,753

EUR

191.3098

23 February 2018

130,900

EUR

191.7433



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since January 3, 2018 through, and including, February 23, 2018

amounts to 4,815,599.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit

Institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz

SE (www.allianz.com).

