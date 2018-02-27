DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





26.02.2018 / 17:40







PRESS RELEASE 26 February 2018

Corestate Capital Holding S.A."s free float is expanded to 63.61%

Graf M. zu Hoensbroech today announced that he followed the high demand from institutional investors and Corestate"s ambition to increase liquidity by launching an accelerated bookbuilding process of 2,076,093 million shares (the "Transaction").

This represents about 9.75% of Corestate"s issued share capital, resulting in Graf M. zu Hoensbroech having sold his entire stake in Corestate. Together with the other placement of today, Corestate Capital Holding S.A."s free float is expanded to 63.61%.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG ("Berenberg") will be acting as Sole Bookrunner in the Transaction. The Transaction is subject to certain customary conditions precedent.

Disclaimer

