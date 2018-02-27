DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





PRESS RELEASE 26 February 2018

Corestate Capital Holding S.A."s free float to be expanded to 63.61%

Ralph Winter, Founder of Corestate (also the "Company"), today announced that he followed the high demand from institutional investors and Corestate"s ambition to increase liquidity in Corestate shares by launching an accelerated bookbuilding process to sell 2.08 million shares in Corestate (the "Transaction"). This represents about 9.75% of Corestate"s issued share capital, resulting in Ralph Winter"s remaining shareholding post transaction will be about 18%. Together with the other placement of today, Corestate Capital Holding S.A."s free float is expanded to 63.61%.

Ralph Winter comments:

Corestate again exceeded its 2017 guidance with excellent numbers. The outlook for 2018 is promising and Corestate raised its financial forecast for 2018 (excluding possible further acquisitions). I am convinced that the recent high-quality hires to the management board will ensure that the Company will deliver an excellent performance in different market environments. But Corestate"s share price is on average still 30% lower than the existing research price targets. To enable the share price to reflect this positive outlook and to achieve a valuation comparable to Corestate"s peer group, the free float has to be expanded to more than 50%. For that reason, I have decided to increase liquidity in Corestate"s shares by means of a placement to selected institutional long only investors. My long-term interest is to remain Corestate"s largest shareholder and to benefit from the extraordinary upside potential of Corestate. To express my commitment and to underpin this approach I have signed a lock-up for 6 months.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG ("Berenberg") will be acting as Sole Bookrunner in the Transaction. The Transaction is subject to certain customary conditions precedent.

The information was submitted for publication at 17:40 CET on 26 February 2018 by Ralph Winter.



