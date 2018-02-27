DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Investment/Investment





Berlin, 26 February 2018

MBB SE ("MBB", ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, has resolved to place up to 1,703,700 shares of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03). The proceeds are intended to be used for the further expansion and diversification of MBB"s portfolio. With existing and new subsidiaries, MBB aims for revenue of EUR750 million already in 2020.

Today, MBB holds around 49% of Aumann"s share capital and plans placing the Aumann shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding starting immediately. MBB continues to fully support the development of Aumann and intends to remain its largest shareholder, retaining a stake of at least 38% in the long-term. This ensures the full consolidation of Aumann within the MBB Group. MBB has agreed to a 12-month lock-up with the syndicate banks. The increased freefloat of up to 62% supports the chances for Aumann to be included in the TecDAX index.

Berenberg and Citigroup are acting as Joint Global Coordinators in the transaction and together with Hauck & Aufhäuser as Joint Bookrunners.

About MBB SE:

MBB SE is a medium-sized family business that has expanded steadily since it was founded in 1995 through organic growth and the acquisition of companies. Increasing long-term value of the independent subsidiaries and the Group as a whole is the heart of its business model which has been highly profitable from the outset. Substantial growth and sustainable returns will remain MBB SE"s goal in future as well.

Further information on MBB SE can be found at www.mbb.com.





