DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Investigation into alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements at Akorn, Inc.; Fresenius aims at strong growth in 2018 and confirms mid-term growth targets
2018. február 26., hétfő, 22:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Final Results
Investigation into alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements at Akorn, Inc.;
Fresenius is conducting an independent investigation, using external experts, into alleged breaches of FDA* data integrity requirements relating to product development at Akorn, Inc.
The Management and Supervisory Boards of Fresenius will assess the findings of that investigation. The consummation of the transaction may be affected if the closing conditions under the merger agreement are not met. Fresenius does not intend to provide further updates as the investigation proceeds.
Fresenius continues to seek FTC clearance.
*U S Food and Drug Administration
Group sales increased by 15% (16% in constant currency) to EUR33,886 million (2016: EUR29,471 million). Organic sales growth was 6%. Acquisitions contributed 10%, currency translation had an impact of -1%.
Adjusted Group EBIT1 increased by 14% (15% in constant currency) to EUR4,890 million (2016: EUR4,302 million). Group EBITbefore special items increased by 12% (14% in constant currency) to EUR4,830 million (2016: EUR4,302 million).
Adjusted Group net income2,3 increased by 19% (21% in constant currency) to EUR1,859 million (2016: EUR1,560 million). Adjusted earnings per share2,3 increased by 18% (19% in constant currency) to EUR3.35 (2016: EUR2.85).
Group net income2,4 before special items increased by 16% (18% in constant currency) to EUR1,816 million (2016: EUR1,560 million). Earnings per share2,4 before special items increased by 15% (16% in constant currency) to EUR3.28 (2016: EUR2.85).
Group net income2 increased by 16% (18% in constant currency) to EUR1,814 million
Based on the strong financial results, the Management Board will propose to the Supervisory Board a dividend increase of 21% to EUR0.75 per share (2016: EUR0.62).
----------------------------------------
For additional information on the performance indicators used please refer to our website at https://www.fresenius.com/alternative-performance-measures.
(Financial statements according to IFRS)
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,
Bad Homburg v.d.H., February 26, 2018
Contact:
End of note
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2485
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2488
|E-mail:
|ir-fre@fresenius.com
|Internet:
|www.fresenius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005785604, DE000A2DANS3
|WKN:
|578560 , A2DANS
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
658033 26-Feb-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]