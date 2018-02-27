DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schaeffler AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





27.02.2018





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Schaeffler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 07, 2018

German: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/de/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

English: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/en/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 07, 2018

German: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/de/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

English: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/en/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp





