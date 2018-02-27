DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





27.02.2018 / 15:10





CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018

German: http://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/German/3000/news-_-publikationen.html#static3300

English: http://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/3000/news-_-publications.html





