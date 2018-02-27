DGAP-AFR: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. február 27., kedd, 15:10





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


27.02.2018 / 15:10


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018
German: http://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/German/3000/news-_-publikationen.html#static3300
English: http://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/3000/news-_-publications.html














27.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




658423  27.02.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=658423&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum