DGAP-News: WashTec AG: WashTec plans dividend of EUR 2.45 per ordinary share

2018. február 27., kedd, 17:30





DGAP-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend


WashTec AG: WashTec plans dividend of EUR 2.45 per ordinary share


27.02.2018 / 17:30



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Press Release
WashTec plans dividend of EUR 2.45 per ordinary share


The Management Board of WashTec AG plans - in coordination with the supervisory board - to recommend to the annual shareholder meeting a dividend of EUR 2.45 per ordinary share (prior year EUR 2.10). The supervisory board meeting approving the annual accounts will take place March 14, 2018.



With revenue of EUR 425.0m (prior year EUR 372.8m), a net result of EUR 36.9m (prior year EUR 30.6m) and earnings per share of EUR 2.76 (prior year EUR 2.29) according to preliminary results, 2017 is the most successful year in WashTec"s history.

 



Contact:

WashTec AG

Corporate Communications

Karoline Kalb

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 0

Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135















27.02.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 55 84-1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of News DGAP News Service




658533  27.02.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=658533&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum