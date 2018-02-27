DGAP-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend





WashTec AG: WashTec plans dividend of EUR 2.45 per ordinary share





27.02.2018 / 17:30







Press Release

WashTec plans dividend of EUR 2.45 per ordinary share





The Management Board of WashTec AG plans - in coordination with the supervisory board - to recommend to the annual shareholder meeting a dividend of EUR 2.45 per ordinary share (prior year EUR 2.10). The supervisory board meeting approving the annual accounts will take place March 14, 2018.



With revenue of EUR 425.0m (prior year EUR 372.8m), a net result of EUR 36.9m (prior year EUR 30.6m) and earnings per share of EUR 2.76 (prior year EUR 2.29) according to preliminary results, 2017 is the most successful year in WashTec"s history.







Contact:



WashTec AG



Corporate Communications



Karoline Kalb



Argonstraße 7



86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 0



Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135





