DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





27.02.2018 / 17:51





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 01, 2018

German: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html





27.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

