DGAP-AFR: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. február 27., kedd, 17:51





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


27.02.2018 / 17:51


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 01, 2018
German: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html














27.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

Theresienhöhe 28

80339 München

Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




658569  27.02.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=658569&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum