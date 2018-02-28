DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

2018. február 28., szerda, 14:32





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares


Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information


28.02.2018 / 14:32


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Munich, 28.02.2018

In the period from February 26, 2018 to, and including, February 27, 2018
Allianz SE has purchased a number of 259,731 shares within the framework
of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the
announcement of December 29, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 &#40;1&#41; lit.a&#41;
Regulation &#40;EU&#41; No 596/2014 and Art. 2 &#40;1&#41; Delegated
Regulation &#40;EU&#41; No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price &#40;EUR&#41;










26 February 2018129,931EUR 192.4047
27 February 2018129,800EUR 193.0970

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since January 3, 2018 through, and including, February 27, 2018
amounts to 5,075,330.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange &#40;Xetra&#41; by a credit
Institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 &#40;3&#41; Delegated
Regulation&#40;EU&#41; No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz
SE &#40;www.allianz.com&#41;.














28.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




658959  28.02.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=658959&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum