DGAP-NVR: Infineon Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
2018. február 28., szerda, 15:45
DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Infineon Technologies AG / Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme
3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
659033 28.02.2018
