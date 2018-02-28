DGAP-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


28.02.2018 / 16:39


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2018
English: http://www.steinhoffinternational.com














Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Herengracht 466

1017 CA Amsterdam

Netherlands
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com





 
