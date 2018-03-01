DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adler Modemärkte AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





28.02.2018 / 19:36





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Adler Modemärkte AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 08, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: May 08, 2018

German: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/quartalsberichte/2018/

English: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/2018/



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 08, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: November 08, 2018

German: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/quartalsberichte/2018/

English: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/2018/

