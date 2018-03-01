DGAP-AFR: Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


28.02.2018 / 19:28


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Adler Modemärkte AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 15, 2018
German: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2017/

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 15, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2018
German: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2017/
English: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/annual-reports/2017/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018
German: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/quartalsberichte/2018/
English: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/2018/














Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG

Industriestraße Ost 1-7

63808 Haibach

Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com





 
