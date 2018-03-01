DGAP-AFR: Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2018. február 28., szerda, 19:28
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adler Modemärkte AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adler Modemärkte AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
Report: Annual financial report
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Modemärkte AG
|Industriestraße Ost 1-7
|63808 Haibach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adlermode.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
659127 28.02.2018
