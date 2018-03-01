The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on February 27, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 21 Feb 2018

Person obliged to notify: State Street Corporation

Issuing institution: QIAGEN N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settle- ment

Explanation

Ordinary share

429.371,00

428.936,00

Real

Real

Indirectly



(State Street Global



Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd)



ownership appendix_.docx

Ordinary share

129.114,00

121.578,000

Real

Real

Indirectly



(State Street Global



Advisors Asia Limited)



ownership appendix_.docx

Ordinary share

489.210,00

479.746,00

Real

Real

Indirectly



(State Street Global



Advisors Australia Limited)



ownership appendix_.docx

Ordinary share

4.481.260,00

3.896.728,00

Real

Real

Indirectly



(State Street Global



Advisors Inc)



ownership appendix_.docx

Ordinary share

1.363.397,00

675.348,00

Real

Real

Indirectly



(State Street Global



Advisors Limited)



ownership appendix_.docx



Distribution in percentages





Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,99 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

2,99 %

0,00 %

Voting rights

2,43 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

2,43 %

0,00 %









QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=54124