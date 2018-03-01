DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


01.03.2018 / 16:11



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Kindermann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30


b) Nature of the transaction

Buy due to phantom stocks agreement.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
89.4629 EUR 104403.15 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
89.4629 EUR 104403.15 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-28; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
