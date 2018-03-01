DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01.03.2018 / 16:34
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 137
70327 Stuttgart
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Morgan Stanley
|Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|0.14 %
|12.43 %
|12.57 %
|1,069,837,447
|Previous notification
|0.22 %
|n/a %
|4.81 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007100000
|6,216
|1,509,804
|0.0006 %
|0.14 %
|Total
|1,516,020
|0.14 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Call Option
|From 16.03.2018 to 17.12.2021
|at any time
|8,684,736
|0.81 %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|30,795,500
|2.88 %
|Compound Option
|03.12.2019
|at any time
|80,500
|0.01 %
|Equity Swap
|25.06.2018
|at any time
|66,220,096
|6.19 %
|
|
|Total
|105,780,832
|9.89 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Retail Structured Product
|From 02.02.2067 to 09.02.2068
|at any time
|Cash
|1,217
|0.0001 %
|Equity Call Option
|26.04.2019
|at any time
|Cash
|15,092
|0.001 %
|Retail Structured Product - Note
|08.05.2018
|at any time
|Cash
|1,354
|0.0001 %
|Equity Swap
|From 29.03.2018 to 07.02.2020
|at any time
|Cash
|3,515,776
|0.33 %
|Compound Option
|From 08.05.2018 to 17.08.2020
|at any time
|Cash
|16,657
|0.002 %
|Equity Put Option
|From 16.03.2018 to 20.12.2019
|at any time
|Physical
|8,715,200
|0.81 %
|Equity Put Option
|From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022
|From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022
|Cash
|6,728,499
|0.63 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022
|From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022
|Cash
|8,223,720
|0.77 %
|
|
|
|Total
|27,217,515
|2.54 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
|9.77 %
|9.77 %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
|For general transparency purposes and notwithstanding there is no legal obligation to disclose intra-day long positions according to the BaFin administrative practice, we note that Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc entered into stock borrow transactions with respect to positions amounting to a total of 6.19% of the voting rights in Daimler AG in order to fulfil its obligations relating to a sale of such shares to one of its clients.
01.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de