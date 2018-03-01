

1. Details of issuer



Daimler AG



Mercedesstrasse 137



70327 Stuttgart



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Morgan Stanley

Wilmington, Delaware

United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

23 Feb 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

0.14 %

12.43 %

12.57 %

1,069,837,447

Previous notification

0.22 %

n/a %

4.81 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007100000

6,216

1,509,804

0.0006 %

0.14 %

Total

1,516,020

0.14 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Equity Call Option

From 16.03.2018 to 17.12.2021

at any time

8,684,736

0.81 %

Right of recall over securities lending agreements

at any time

at any time

30,795,500

2.88 %

Compound Option

03.12.2019

at any time

80,500

0.01 %

Equity Swap

25.06.2018

at any time

66,220,096

6.19 %





Total

105,780,832

9.89 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Retail Structured Product

From 02.02.2067 to 09.02.2068

at any time

Cash

1,217

0.0001 %

Equity Call Option

26.04.2019

at any time

Cash

15,092

0.001 %

Retail Structured Product - Note

08.05.2018

at any time

Cash

1,354

0.0001 %

Equity Swap

From 29.03.2018 to 07.02.2020

at any time

Cash

3,515,776

0.33 %

Compound Option

From 08.05.2018 to 17.08.2020

at any time

Cash

16,657

0.002 %

Equity Put Option

From 16.03.2018 to 20.12.2019

at any time

Physical

8,715,200

0.81 %

Equity Put Option

From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022

From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022

Cash

6,728,499

0.63 %

Equity Call Option

From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022

From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022

Cash

8,223,720

0.77 %







Total

27,217,515

2.54 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

%

%

%









Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%









Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Limited

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

%

9.77 %

9.77 %









Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Limited

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited

%

%

%









Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A.

%

%

%









Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

%

%

%









Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley B.V.

%

%

%









Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

%

%

%









Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

For general transparency purposes and notwithstanding there is no legal obligation to disclose intra-day long positions according to the BaFin administrative practice, we note that Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc entered into stock borrow transactions with respect to positions amounting to a total of 6.19% of the voting rights in Daimler AG in order to fulfil its obligations relating to a sale of such shares to one of its clients.



