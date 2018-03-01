DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


01.03.2018 / 16:34


Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 137

70327 Stuttgart

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

23 Feb 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 0.14 % 12.43 % 12.57 % 1,069,837,447
Previous notification 0.22 % n/a % 4.81 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 6,216 1,509,804 0.0006 % 0.14 %
Total 1,516,020 0.14 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG






























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 16.03.2018 to 17.12.2021 at any time 8,684,736 0.81 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 30,795,500 2.88 %
Compound Option 03.12.2019 at any time 80,500 0.01 %
Equity Swap 25.06.2018 at any time 66,220,096 6.19 %
    Total 105,780,832 9.89 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG




























































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 02.02.2067 to 09.02.2068 at any time Cash 1,217 0.0001 %
Equity Call Option 26.04.2019 at any time Cash 15,092 0.001 %
Retail Structured Product - Note 08.05.2018 at any time Cash 1,354 0.0001 %
Equity Swap From 29.03.2018 to 07.02.2020 at any time Cash 3,515,776 0.33 %
Compound Option From 08.05.2018 to 17.08.2020 at any time Cash 16,657 0.002 %
Equity Put Option From 16.03.2018 to 20.12.2019 at any time Physical 8,715,200 0.81 %
Equity Put Option From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022 From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022 Cash 6,728,499 0.63 %
Equity Call Option From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022 From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022 Cash 8,223,720 0.77 %
      Total 27,217,515 2.54 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

























































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % 9.77 % 9.77 %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited % % %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % %
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

For general transparency purposes and notwithstanding there is no legal obligation to disclose intra-day long positions according to the BaFin administrative practice, we note that Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc entered into stock borrow transactions with respect to positions amounting to a total of 6.19% of the voting rights in Daimler AG in order to fulfil its obligations relating to a sale of such shares to one of its clients. 














Language: English
Company: Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 137

70327 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com





 
