DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG


Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


01.03.2018 / 16:39


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 137

70327 Stuttgart

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
Bank of America Corporation Wilmington, DE
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

23 Feb 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 1.42 % 11.81 % 13.23 % 1069837447
Previous notification N/A % N/A % N/A % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)



















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000
15100455 % 1.41 %
US2338252073
59807 % 0.01 %
Total 15160262 1.42 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG



































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall N/A N/A 2041710 0.19 %
Right of Use N/A N/A 11984 0.001 %
Call Options 24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022 24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022 103619340 9.69 %
Call Options 15/06/2018 - 18/12/2020 15/06/2018 - 18/12/2020 1816243 0.17 %
Call Options 15/06/2018 - 18/12/2020 15/06/2018 - 18/12/2020 1816243 0.17 %
    Total 107489277 10.05 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG






















































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Options 24/02/2020 - 27/04/2023 24/02/2020 - 27/04/2023 Cash 14599518 1.36 %
Put Options 24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022 24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022 Physical 103619340 9.69 %
Put Options 26/02/2018 - 18/12/2020 N/A Physical 2431853 0.23 %
Put Options 26/02/2018 - 18/12/2020 N/A Physical 2431853 0.23 %
Put Options 18/12/2020 N/A Cash 85792 0.01 %
Single Stock Futures 15/06/2018 N/A Cash 1148486 0.11 %
Swaps 26/02/2018 - 15/02/2023 N/A Cash 589615 0.06 %
      Total 18855264 1.76 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:




















































































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BAC North America Holding Company N/A % N/A % N/A %
BANA Holding Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
Bank of America, National Association N/A % 9.71 % 9.71 %
 


Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited N/A % N/A % N/A %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited N/A % N/A % N/A %
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch International N/A % 11.76 % 13.01 %
 


Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BAC North America Holding Company N/A % N/A % N/A %
BANA Holding Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
Bank of America, National Association N/A % 9.71 % 9.71 %
Managed Account Advisors LLC N/A % N/A % N/A %
 


Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BAC North America Holding Company N/A % N/A % N/A %
BANA Holding Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
Bank of America, National Association N/A % 9.71 % 9.71 %
U.S. Trust Company of Delaware N/A % N/A % N/A %
 


Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BAC North America Holding Company N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated N/A % N/A % N/A %
 


Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BAC North America Holding Company N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. N/A % N/A % N/A %
 


Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch International, LLC N/A % N/A % N/A %
ML Cayman Holdings Inc. N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. N/A % N/A % N/A %
 


Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited N/A % N/A % N/A %
Bank of America Global Holdings, S.à.r.l. N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch Equity S.à.r.l. N/A % N/A % N/A %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Ad 7.b/8

The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 9.69% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 9.69% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. 














Language: English
Company: Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 137

70327 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com





 
