Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Daimler AG



Mercedesstrasse 137



70327 Stuttgart



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Bank of America Corporation

Wilmington, DE

United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

23 Feb 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

1.42 %

11.81 %

13.23 %

1069837447

Previous notification

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007100000



15100455

%

1.41 %

US2338252073



59807

%

0.01 %

Total

15160262

1.42 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

2041710

0.19 %

Right of Use

N/A

N/A

11984

0.001 %

Call Options

24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022

24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022

103619340

9.69 %

Call Options

24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022

24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022

103619340

9.69 %

Call Options

15/06/2018 - 18/12/2020

15/06/2018 - 18/12/2020

1816243

0.17 %





Total

107489277

10.05 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Call Options

24/02/2020 - 27/04/2023

24/02/2020 - 27/04/2023

Cash

14599518

1.36 %

Put Options

24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022

24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022

Physical

103619340

9.69 %

Put Options

24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022

24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022

Physical

103619340

9.69 %

Put Options

26/02/2018 - 18/12/2020

N/A

Physical

2431853

0.23 %

Put Options

18/12/2020

N/A

Cash

85792

0.01 %

Single Stock Futures

15/06/2018

N/A

Cash

1148486

0.11 %

Swaps

26/02/2018 - 15/02/2023

N/A

Cash

589615

0.06 %







Total

18855264

1.76 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Bank of America Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

NB Holdings Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

BAC North America Holding Company

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

BANA Holding Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

Bank of America, National Association

N/A %

9.71 %

9.71 %









Bank of America Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

NB Holdings Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

ML UK Capital Holdings Limited

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

Merrill Lynch International

N/A %

11.76 %

13.01 %









Bank of America Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

NB Holdings Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

BAC North America Holding Company

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

BANA Holding Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

Bank of America, National Association

N/A %

9.71 %

9.71 %

Managed Account Advisors LLC

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %









Bank of America Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

NB Holdings Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

BAC North America Holding Company

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

BANA Holding Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

Bank of America, National Association

N/A %

9.71 %

9.71 %

U.S. Trust Company of Delaware

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %









Bank of America Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

NB Holdings Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

BAC North America Holding Company

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %









Bank of America Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

NB Holdings Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

BAC North America Holding Company

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp.

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %









Bank of America Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

NB Holdings Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

Merrill Lynch International, LLC

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

ML Cayman Holdings Inc.

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V.

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %









Bank of America Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

NB Holdings Corporation

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

Bank of America Global Holdings, S.à.r.l.

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

Merrill Lynch Equity S.à.r.l.

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Ad 7.b/8



The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 9.69% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 9.69% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

























