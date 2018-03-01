DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action





MOLOGEN AG: Issuance of first tranche of convertible bonds pursuant to existing agreement

Berlin, 1 March 2018 - The biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200, SIN 663720) (the "Company") today requested the Luxembourg-based financing provider European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (the "Investor") to subscribe the first tranche of up to 24 tranches of convertible bonds. MOLOGEN is to receive an amount of EUR500,000 for this first tranche consisting of ten convertible bonds, each with a par value of EUR50,000.

As announced in the ad-hoc notification on 20 February 2018, MOLOGEN entered into an agreement with the Investor, a fund advised by Alpha Blue Ocean Advisors. Pursuant to this agreement the Company can, over the period of two years having started on 20 February 2018, require the Investor to subscribe for convertible bonds of the Company in an aggregate amount of up to EUR12 million. The bonds will be issued in up to 24 tranches of EUR500,000 each at the Company"s request, whereby the Company will have to observe a waiting period of at least 10 trading days after the issuance of each tranche before requesting the issuance of a new tranche.

The Investor can convert the bonds at its discretion into shares, the conversion being mandatory upon the lapse of 12 months (end of term) from the issuance of the relevant tranche. The conversion price is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of the Company"s share during the three trading days preceding the conversion minus a discount of 10% - as applied for the current capital increase with subscription rights of the Company, but at least 80% of the VWAP of the Company"s share during the ten trading days preceding the issuance of the bonds. The subscription price amounts to EUR2.3054 par value per new share and equals the VWAP of the Company"s share during the ten trading days preceding the issuance of the bonds. The bonds shall accrue no interest.



