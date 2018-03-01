DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG: Annual results 2017
2018. március 01., csütörtök, 17:40
DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Final Results
Press release
Hamburg, March 1, 2018 - alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) announces its result for the financial year 2017.
Efficient operations drove FFO margin to 58.8%
Based on a very supportive leasing market alstria can report on a successful year 2017. Revenues amounted to EUR 193.7 m (guidance: EUR 193 m) and were slightly lower compared to the prior year period (EUR 202.7 m) as a result of the full year impact of the disposal of non-core assets in prior periods. Despite lower revenues the FFO of EUR 113.8 m remained broadly stable compared to FY 2016 (EUR 116.4 m) while the FFO margin further improved to 58.8% (2016: 57.4%). The increase in the FFO margin by another 140 bps was mainly driven by lower financing costs. The EPRA cost ratio remained stable at 16.7% and average cost of debt fell to 1.9% as per December 31, 2017. Due to strong operations and a valuation gain of EUR 181.5 m (EUR 1.18 per share) following the yearly external valuation alstria"s consolidated profit for the period grew by 67.9% to EUR 297.0 m.
Growing balance sheet: EPRA NAV up by 12.4% to EUR 12.71 per share and net LTV down to 40.0%
As per December 31, 2017 alstria"s IFRS equity increased by EUR 226.2 m (EUR 1.47 per share) to EUR 1,955 m. The EPRA NAV per share amounted to EUR 12.71 and was up by 12.4% year-on-year (December 31, 2016: EUR 11.31). alstria"s net LTV improved further to 40.0% (2016: 40.9%) and the G-REIT equity ratio, which is defined as total equity divided by immovable assets, was 57.1% (2016: 56.7%), underlining the Company"s balance sheet quality. alstria holds a BBB rating by Standard & Poors, the ICR stood at 4.9 in 2017.
Investment properties of EUR 3.3 bn, gross valuation yield of 5.9%
Strong letting result: EPRA like-for-like rental growth of 6.3% and like-for-like growth yield of 11.9%
The very liquid German letting market allowed alstria to lease up 245,400 sqm (thereof 98,300 sqm of new leases), which is a new record level in the company"s history and represents 16% of the total portfolio. Despite the acquisition of 19,900 sqm of vacancy, which offers further growth potential going forward, the EPRA vacancy rate was only slightly up to 9.4% in the reporting period. The EPRA like-for-like rental growth was 6.3% (2 year period), mainly driven by vacancy reduction and rent increases following alstria"s capex measures. Over a two-year period (2015-2017) the Company invested EUR 90.1 m capex into the portfolio and increased its rental income by EUR 10.8 m. This represents a like-for-like growth yield of 11.9%.
Dividend proposal: EUR 0.52 per share
The Management will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend payment of EUR 0.52 per share, representing a 4.3% dividend yield based on a 2017 VWAP (Volume-weighted average price) of EUR 12.08[1]. The EUR 0.52 of dividend corresponds to a pay-out ratio of 70 %.
Outlook 2018: Revenues of EUR 187 m, FFO of EUR 110 m
Based on the current portfolio and the contractually agreed rent, alstria expects revenues of EUR 187 m and funds from operations (FFO) of EUR 110 m for FY 2018. The guidance reflects the loss in rental income following the disposal of non-core properties (EUR 5 m) and the termination of lease contracts (EUR 16 m) as the company rebuilt its development pipeline. These effects are almost offset by the income from new acquisitions (EUR 8 m), new lettings (EUR 7 m) and lower costs (EUR 2 m). The FFO margin is expected to remain broadly stable at around 59%. alstria intends to further de-lever the balance sheet mainly as a result of the conversion of the outstanding convertible bond.
"The long-term opportunity we see in the German market is not so much a glimpse in the crystal ball of future rental growth. It is the much-needed transformation of the office stock to adapt it to the change of behaviour of the corporate environment. Real estate operators that have access to capital and a good understanding of the new requirements of corporate tenants will be successful regardless of market rent volatility," said Olivier Elamine, CEO of alstria. "alstria has time and time demonstrated its ability to turn around assets. We have closed with a record year of leasing, a 6.3% EPRA like-for-like rental growth and a new cycle of asset repositionings which started at the time of the acquisition of Deutsche Office. We will now rebuild our pipeline of opportunities that we will need to procure future rental growth."
Invitation to the telephone conference on March 2, 2018
Please use one of the following dial-in numbers:
Contact IR/PR:
About alstria:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|alstria office REIT-AG
|Bäckerbreitergang 75
|20355 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040-226 341 300
|Fax:
|040-226 341 310
|E-mail:
|info@alstria.de
|Internet:
|http://www.alstria.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD2U1
|WKN:
|A0LD2U
|Indices:
|MDAX, EPRA, German REIT Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxemburg, SIX, Wien
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
659577 01.03.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]