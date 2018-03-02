







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Mr.

First name:

Christopher

Last name(s):

Chapman



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated





b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

16.05 USD





48150.00 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

16.05 USD





48150.00 USD







e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-28; UTC-5





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

NYSE

MIC:

XNYS



