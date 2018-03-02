DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

2018. március 02., péntek, 00:49








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


02.03.2018 / 00:48



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Gerrard B.
Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: President and Chief Executive Officer



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
ISIN: US2536511031


b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of 192,049 stock options granted under a CEO Inducement Award Agreement in conjunction with Mr. Schmid"s appointment as president and chief executive officer, outside of the terms of the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-01; UTC-5


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














02.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



40913  02.03.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum