1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christopher J.
Last name(s): Storch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Global Head of Sales, va-Q-tec Group



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

va-Q-tec AG


b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006636681


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
14.69 EUR 2938.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
14.69 EUR 2938.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-06; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra, MIC XETR
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG

Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33

97080 Würzburg

Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com





 
