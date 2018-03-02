DGAP-AFR: VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

VTG Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018
German: http://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/German/3100/berichte-_-praesentationen.html#

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018
German: http://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/German/3100/berichte-_-praesentationen.html#
English: http://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/English/3100/reports-_-presentations.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018
German: http://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/German/3100/berichte-_-praesentationen.html#
English: http://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/English/3100/reports-_-presentations.html














Language: English
Company: VTG Aktiengesellschaft

Nagelsweg 34

20097 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.vtg.de





 
