02.03.2018 / 15:50





VTG Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports



shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018

German: http://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/German/3100/berichte-_-praesentationen.html#

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018

German: http://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/German/3100/berichte-_-praesentationen.html#

English: http://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/English/3100/reports-_-presentations.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018

German: http://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/German/3100/berichte-_-praesentationen.html#

English: http://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/English/3100/reports-_-presentations.html





