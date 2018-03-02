DGAP-AFR: VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2018. március 02., péntek, 16:24
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VTG Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VTG Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VTG Aktiengesellschaft
|Nagelsweg 34
|20097 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vtg.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
659995 02.03.2018
