DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VTG Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





02.03.2018 / 16:24





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VTG Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports



shall be disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 17, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: May 17, 2018

German: http://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/German/3100/berichte-_-praesentationen.html#

English: http://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/English/3100/reports-_-presentations.html



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 13, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: November 13, 2018

German: http://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/German/3100/berichte-_-praesentationen.html#

English: http://ir.vtg.de/websites/vtgag/English/3100/reports-_-presentations.html

